The 6 best Labor Day deals you can still buy today

Labor Day may be over but there’s still plenty of Labor Day sales lying around to take advantage of, like these awesome ones from Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and Verizon. Get the Apple AirPods Pro, Dell XPS 13, Fitbit Versa 2, iPad Mini, and Samsung Galaxy S20 today for as much as $150 off. Hurry, though, because these offers won’t be around for long.

Fitbit Versa 2 – $180, was $200

Don’t have the budget for an Apple Watch? The Fitbit Versa 2 would be a wonderful, low-cost alternative. It looks almost exactly like an Apple Watch, square-shaped with rounded corners, but it isn’t some cheap knockoff. It boasts plenty of fitness and smart features of its own and comes at a price that won’t break the bank. The Fitbit Versa 2 flaunts an AMOLED display that offers deeper blacks and helps mask the its massive bezels. Just like the Apple Watch Series 5, the Versa 2 features an always-on display. Other refinements include a slightly better battery life (three to four days with normal usage), an upgraded processor, and NFC for Fitbit Pay. This smartwatch’s interface is pretty easy to navigate. Swiping right from the home screen lets you access apps like exercise, alarm, clock, and third-party apps like Spotify, and swiping down from the top allows you to enter notifications and quick settings. In terms of health and fitness tracking, the Versa 2 has all the basics covered plus a few extra more. With it you can track steps, calories, heart rate, sleep, and activity minutes, and initiate workouts from seven different exercise modes: Running, cycling, swimming, treadmill running, and weight training, as well as a general exercise tracking option and an interval training mode. The Fitbit Versa 2 normally retails for $200, but right now you can get it at Amazon for just $180.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

While the original AirPods sound good and offer foolproof operation for iOS users, they were sorely lacking some key features that would really justify their premium price tag, like noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. That’s why we think the AirPods Pro offer better value for your hard-earned cash. Aside from these, you also get a customizable fit via three sets of interchangeable soft silicone eartips. The standard AirPods were very comfortable to wear even for a long time, if only they’d stay in place and not keep falling off. Health enthusiasts will also appreciate the AirPods Pros’ IPX4 water resistance. As long as you remember to take them off before you shower, these earbuds won’t get damaged even with the sweatiest of workouts. Apple’s latest H1 chip that’s embedded in each AirPod has immensely improved sound and call quality. If you’re upgrading from the original AirPods, you’ll definitely hear the vast difference. Finally, noise-canceling is superb, which is surprising since these don’t surround your ears like over-ear headphones. Get the AirPods Pro at Verizon today for just $220 instead of the usual $250.

Apple iPad Mini – $350, was $400

Planning to buy the iPad Air but don’t really have the budget for it? Don’t worry. If you don’t mind working on a tiny screen, you’ll be happy to know that the iPad Mini possesses the same level of processing power as its pricier big brother courtesy of the A12 Bionic processor. This chip is plenty fast and you won’t encounter any real problems when using apps, playing games, or even editing photos in Lightroom. The iPad Mini’s 7.9-inch Retina display is bright, sharp, and has very natural-looking colors and textures thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology. Although sold separately, we recommend that you get the Apple Pencil 1st Gen so you can use the iPad Mini for drawing. It’s fast, responsive, and works great across the apps that support it. Finally, we’re happy report that this tablet still has a headphone jack unlike the iPad Pro, and has an amazing battery life that can last roughly a week when used occasionally. Get the Apple iPad Mini today at Amazon for $350 instead of $400.

70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV – $580, was $650

Want a massive 4K TV with a great set of features but iffy on spending too much cash? Then LG’s 70-inch UHD 70 Series would be right up your alley. It boasts a plethora of features that are amazing for the price point with just a few compromises in build quality that are easy to overlook. Although it’s made almost entirely of plastic, it seems sturdy enough and has wide-set feet that provide a solid and stable base. While most budget models tend to have limited connection options, that’s not the case with the UHD 70 Series. You get three HDMI, two USB, a composite for hooking up an older analog device like a VCR, antenna, Ethernet, and optical cable output. Wi-Fi is also on board so you can use this TV with Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit. As for the operating system, you get LG’s superb WebOS. It’s always a pleasure to browse and navigate this smart TV interface as it’s extremely user-friendly, intuitive, and customizable. Typically, IPS panels don’t have the best black uniformity, and the same problem plagues the UHD 70 Series. This TV is best suited for a moderately or brightly lit room to conceal its gray-looking blacks. But the wide viewing angles mean that no matter where you’re sitting, you’re still going to enjoy a pretty good picture. For a solid 70-inch 4K TV that doesn’t cost a small fortune, get the LG UHD 70 Series for just $580 at Best Buy.

Dell XPS 13 – $700, was $850

Dell has made its best laptop even better, completely overhauling both its hardware and internals. The latest iteration of the XPS 13 now boasts an even more impressive screen, keyboard, and processor, making it once again our choice for the best laptop of the year. Dell ditched the XPS 13’s bezels and stretched its touchscreen from edge to edge. The result is a 13.4-inch panel that’s 6.8% larger than its predecessor and boasts out-of-this-world brightness, colors, and details. Its keyboard now sports a newer, comfier typing mechanism and has much larger keys. The touchpad has also been made bigger and remains as accurate as ever with support for Windows 10 multifinger gestures. Dell had also ditched the much-derided “nosecam” and moved it to its rightful place at the top bezel. As for processing, this unit comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor which is great for both casual productivity tasks and even CPU-intensive programs. Finally, battery life is amazing, lasting over 12 hours in our continuous web surfing test. Anything bad about it? Well, port selection could be better. You only get two USB Type-C ports, a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you might need to purchase a USB dock to connect legacy peripherals. But for an unparalleled Windows laptop experience, the Dell XPS 13 can’t be beaten. Get it today for $700 instead of $850 at Dell’s official website – a huge $150 off.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $850, was $1,000

Want the flagship Samsung experience but can’t (or refuse to) spend $1,200 for the Galaxy S20 Plus? The Samsung Galaxy S20 may not be the most cutting-edge Samsung phone right now but it’s huge $250 less than the S20 Plus. Besides, you’re still getting a gorgeous screen with 120Hz refresh rate, an outstanding camera system, and most importantly, 5G compatibility for the future. This phone’s 6.2-inch screen size makes it ergonomic and more natural to hold. Packed with 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, this Dynamic AMOLED screen is one of the most stunning we’ve ever seen. It’s super bright and bursting with vibrant colors and perfect blacks. Surprisingly, the S20 houses the same back camera array found on the pricier S20 Plus. You’re also getting the main 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture sensor with optical image stabilization, a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a third 64-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. This means the same photographic performance – for a lot less money. Raw pictures are strikingly detailed with gorgeous colors that don’t need too much editing. Even the processor is identical. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 powers this phone, ensuring things run smoothly and remain cool even when running processing-intensive tasks like graphically heavy games. For a premium Samsung phone that won’t break the bank, get the Samsung Galaxy S20 for $850 instead of $1,000 at Amazon.

