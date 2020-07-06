Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro in the sale bin at Amazon — save up to $250

We all know that Apple’s MacBooks aren’t cheap, but if you’re really hell-bent on owning one, we’ve got great news for you. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air (the most affordable MacBook right now) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (the most powerful MacBook) are both on sale at Amazon for as much as $250 off. Better hurry though since discounts on Apple devices, in general, don’t tend to last long.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $900, was $1,000

If you’re determined to buy a MacBook but don’t want to shell out too much money, then the MacBook Air is for you. It’s a well-rounded portable laptop that boasts a solid performance and premium build quality. Now made thinner and lighter thanks to its eco-friendly aluminum chassis, the MacBook Air still possesses the same power and solid build quality typical of Apple devices. Its 13.3-inch Retina display boasts Apple’s True Tone technology, which gives it the power to adapt to your environment’s ambient light to make images appear more natural, with accurate colors that aren’t oversaturated. Working alongside an Intel i3 processor, this MacBook Air has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. It proved speedy and performed well when tasked with normal daily workflow, like streaming videos, working in Photoshop, word processing, and web browsing. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air normally retails for $1,000, but right now you can purchase it on Amazon for $900 — a huge $100 off. Just note that the discount is applied at checkout.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar – $2,149, was $2,399

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the most powerful MacBook out there. If it’s peerless performance you’re after and you don’t mind spending some serious cash, this is the laptop for you. It offers an industry-leading display with its massive 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical space for a fuller view of your work. Colors are extremely accurate, black levels are great, and images look completely natural, which makes this a great laptop for photographers and creative professionals. It is a photo and video editor’s dream come true. The MacBook Pro 16 also boasts more power than ever thanks to its Intel core i7 processor. You can open multiple heavy programs like Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X simultaneously and operation will remain glitch-free. Finally, its new and improved Magic Keyboard is responsive, clicky, and features a full millimeter of travel. It’s a delight to type on, quite reminiscent of the much-beloved MacBooks sold prior to 2016. Get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar today at Amazon for $2,149 instead of $2,399 – a massive $250 off.

