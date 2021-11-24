As part of 2021’s best Black Friday deals, Amazon has a nice price cut on Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday offerings. They’ve knocked $50 off the regular price, bringing it down to just $349 right now, with free shipping. The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches out there, but also, this is just one of the many awesome Black Friday Apple Watch deals going on. If you’ve been on the hunt for a great deal for Apple’s wearable, this is an ideal opportunity, and since its one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals going on at the moment, we don’t recommend waiting! Although, there are plenty of Black Friday Apple deals live, as well. You can check out the awesome deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 below, or keep reading to delve deeper into what features it has to offer!

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday Deal

Why Buy

The GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts directly from the watch

Measure blood oxygen levels, heart rhythm and more

Track daily activity, fitness stats, and performance

Change your band and your look, anytime

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches out there at the moment, particularly for iOS users. It offers everything you could need while looking super stylish, too. At its simplest, it provides you with notifications to your wrist instead of you needing to grab your phone. You can reply to texts from there as well as take calls. The Apple Watch Series 6 does so much more though. That includes a sensor that measures your blood oxygen levels as well as an ECG app so it can track your heart rhythm at all times, potentially giving you a heads up on any issues. Its always-on retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down so it’s always ready to go. It’s also speedy to respond and can track all your activities whether you’re walking, running, cycling, or even doing Pilates or other workouts. Such metrics are a great way of motivating you into doing more with your walks and workouts, enabling you to keep track of your performance.

The watch is even swim-proof so you can easily take it in the pool with you tracking your laps and workout times. Plus, you can sync your favorite music and podcasts to the device so there is no need to have your phone with you. It’s an excellent companion for those with active lifestyles, as it allows you to track your performance, progress, and much more. It also acts as a hands-free system so you can keep your phone in your pocket.

Normally priced at $399, this Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday deal brings the smartwatch down to $349 at Amazon. If it appeals to you (and why wouldn’t it?), you’ll want to grab it now while stocks last. It’s sure to sell out fast and there’s no telling when more stock will be available, or a deal this good, for that matter!

Should you shop this Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

The microchip shortage and various supply chain issues have significantly impacted the consumer electronics market, resulting in long shipping delays, low availability, and much more. The Apple Watch has also been affected by it all, no matter what generation you’re seeking. That means, with a deal this good, and demand so high, you’ll want to take advantage as soon as possible. There’s no telling when the Series 6 is going to sell out, and when it does, there’s no way to estimate how long it will take until there’s more stock available.

But if you’re worried about seeing a much better deal later, don’t be. If there is such a deal, which is not likely, retailers are offering extended return windows so you can get the best prices. Amazon, for example, extended its return window for holiday shoppers until January 2022. If you buy this Series 6 and it goes on sale cheaper, later, you can always return and re-buy to get the best price. Other retailers, like Best Buy and Walmart, are doing the same. It removes all of the risk of buying now, buying early, and ensures you’re always able to snag the lowest prices!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations