Best Buy has discounted four incredible headphones from Sennheiser, Beats, and Bose that will block out any and all distractions while you’re working at home. With these headphone deals, there’s an option for every budget, with prices as low as $91 and savings as high as $150.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 — $91, was $180

Regardless of whether you’re a dedicated audiophile, there is no doubt you’ve heard the name Sennheiser at one point or another. Its reputation in the audio industry is no joke, and neither are its noise-canceling headphones, the Sennheiser HD 4.50. These budget-friendly headphones are great for music lovers and casual users alike with crisp, engaging music from start to finish. If you’re only after the distraction-free sound, then you’ll be more than satisfied with the built-in adaptive noise cancellation. What this does is it automatically adjusts the level of soundproofing you get as you go about your daily business, so you’re always getting the most efficient use of your battery and music.

They’re also Bluetooth enabled for a pure wireless connection. This way, you won’t have to worry about untangling any cables or getting caught on something. And if you’ll be taking calls, video or not, the microphone is capable of replicating the sound quality you’d get with average office mics, so you don’t have to purchase any extra apparatus for teleconferences. They’re also incredibly portable with their folding design that lets you squeeze them into your bag or coat pocket. But of course, as with anything so affordable, it does have a flaw in that it can be painfully tight if your ears don’t fit, making extended usage a bit of a sore spot. But other than that, they’re a solid pair you won’t regret purchasing for the price. You can find the Sennheiser HD 4.50 wireless noise-canceling headphones on Best Buy for nearly 50% off at $91, saving you $89.

Beats Studio 3 — $200, was $350

With years of experience in the industry, everyone has something to say about Beats — and we’re here to tell you that the Beats Studio 3 headphones are not only effective at noise cancellation, they’re also stylish as heck. These headphones have decent sound for the price, but there’s no doubt that you’re definitely paying for the style points. Like the Sennheiser, these Beats Studio 3 headphones come with adaptive noise-canceling that recalibrates for every setting so that you always get the most out of your music. The Bluetooth compatibility also allows you to skip out on wires for hassle-free usage.

For any voice calls, you can skip out on any external microphones because these headphones already have one built-in. And with up to 22 hours of non-stop usage, you won’t have to worry about having to recharge for nearly a full day. The foldable design makes them simple to carry around, so you don’t have to keep them hanging around your neck while they’re not in use. There are some issues with how water-resistant they are though, so if you’re the type to sweat a lot, then it would be a good idea to refrain from using them for extended periods of time to avoid damage. Besides that, there’s little else that we can claim as a downside. If you’re interested in a budget-friendly pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones, then the Beats Studio³ is definitely an excellent pick. You can find them on sale on Best Buy for only $200, letting you save a whopping $150 off.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $300, was $350

We here at Digital Trends once considered the Bose QuietComfort 35 II as one of the best noise-canceling headphones in the market, but with the emergence of newer models, these have been set aside to make room. However, this doesn’t mean they’re any worse. In fact, as prices for quality headphones continue to rise, these are one of the most affordable high-end headphones around. The sound quality is up to par with industry-leading standards, boasting powerful beats that can hit an exceptional range of frequencies without suffering from static or stuttering notes. And if there’s one thing that Bose is best known for, it’s noise-cancellation capabilities. With active noise-canceling, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II provides uninterrupted silence, even when nothing’s playing.

If you’ll be calling or taking part in any conferences where you’re required to speak, the built-in microphone is exceptionally clear so you don’t get lost in translation. And unlike the previous options, these headphones have virtual assistant-compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-powered convenience without having to press a button. With 20 hours of battery life, you can block out nearly a day’s worth of noise, so you can focus on what really matters. And as the cherry on top, these headphones give you access to the Bose Connect application on your mobile device for total customization and control over your sound. If you want quality without teetering into dangerously expensive territory, then the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is what you want. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $300.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $350, was $400

If you’re looking for a solid pair of audio gear for both the home office and everyday use, then you can bet that the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 has everything you need. It has a marvelously rich sound that sounds full and reverberates wonderfully in your ears. These headphones completely separate what you want to listen to from what you can, finally giving you the satisfaction of choosing to hear only what you want to hear without feeling bad about it afterward. It comes with 11 different modes of active noise cancellation that you can freely change to adapt to the surrounding situation, so you never miss any speaker announcements or incoming traffic while you’re out and about.

You also have the luxury of virtual assistant access with the built-in Google Assistant and Alexa for maximum convenience and efficiency. And if you’ve checked our list of the best wireless headphones, you’ll know that the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have a state-of-the-art microphone for accurate voice relay that will make low-quality voice calls a thing of the past. Like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, you can also connect these wireless headphones to your phone via the Bose Connect application, so you can adjust the settings with your phone. However, even with all the features, the unique selling point of these headphones is its revolutionary Bose AR technology that transforms any compatible songs into complete surround-sound experiences that immerse you fully in your music. You can find the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on sale on Best Buy for $350, $50 off its retail price.

