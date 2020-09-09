  1. Deals
Beats Solo Pro down to lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day

By
beats solo pro beats logo
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has some fantastic deals going on with the Beats Solo Pro down to their lowest-ever price on the site at $100 off, bringing them down to just $200. It’s one of the best headphone deals out there right now, and definitely the ideal time to upgrade your listening experience.

The Beats Solo Pro are some of the best Beats headphones we’ve seen. They look fantastic and are a great fit for everyone. Besides looking good, they also offer plenty of great features that are sure to enrich your listening experience. These include Active Noise Cancellation so you can block out external sounds while you’re enjoying listening to your favorite music and podcasts. Switch out to transparency mode and you can easily go back to hearing surrounding noises so you don’t have to worry about missing things that you need to hear.

Alongside that is Apple’s H1 Headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth which combined means extended range, fewer dropouts and generally improved battery life, too. If you switch off ANC and Transparency, you get up to 40 hours of battery life on one charge, which is fantastic if you’re not able to be near a power source very often. Keep ANC on and you still get an exceptional 22 hours of juice which will be more than enough for you throughout a week’s commuting. Any time you do need to charge up, a 10-minute charge will give you 3 hours of playback so you can get back out there in no time.

Whether you need a new set of headphones for your daily commute, workout sessions, or simply when relaxing at home, the Beats Solo Pro are a great fit for every scenario.

Simply put, there’s a lot to love about the Beats Solo Pro and it all gets even better when you’re saving so much cash. Ordinarily priced at $300, the Beats Solo Pro are just $200 right now, ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day sales next month. This is the absolutely perfect time to enjoy an upgrade to your regular listening experience. You won’t be disappointed. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited at this price.

