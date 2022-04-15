Beats Studio 3 headphones are down to $218 with this deal

If you’re on the lookout for a new set of headphones, there are a lot of great headphone deals out there to jump on. But there are also a lot of great Beats headphone deals going on if you’re looking for an option from one of the most popular brands in the headphone business.The best is currently at Daily Steals, where you can get the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for just $218. That’s a savings of $132 from the regular price of $350, and free shipping to customers in the United State is included.

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are a great headphone option for anybody looking to bring style, quality sound, and noise-canceling technology to their home theater and mobile listening experiences. Like all of the best headphones, they are adored by content creators, studio professionals, students, and general music lovers alike. They feature the same high-quality audio the Beats headphone lineup is known for, and a sleek minimal design that will keep you looking good if you decide to rock them on your morning commute or at the coffee shop. They’re compatible with iOS and Android devices, and pair easily over Bluetooth with home theater setups and computers as well.

Noise cancellation is an added feature of the Beats Studio 3 headphones over other Beats models, making them a great option if you’re looking to work, create, or take in a movie without the distractions of the outside world. And like all of the best over-ear headphones, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones have great battery life, reaching 22 hours of playback on a single charge, and featuring fast fuel technology that gets you three hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charge time. They’re cool, efficient, and provide great sound quality, and you can even break them in with the best free music apps for iOS and Android.

It’s rare to find such a great discount on a set of Beats headphones, making this deal at Daily Steals one worth grabbing quickly. The popular headphones are just $218, which is $132 off their regular price of $350, and free shipping is available in the U.S.

