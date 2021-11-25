Best Buy TV Black Friday deals have been surprisingly good this year, with some great discounts among the very best Black Friday deals going on at the moment. Whatever your budget or requirements, there are some great Black Friday TV deals for you to check out. These include deep discounts on the latest OLED TVs as well as some great offers on massive 70-inch TVs too. There’s something for everyone in the Best Buy Black Friday deals.

Best Buy TV Black Friday deals: Best offers today

Toshiba 43-inch C350 4K TV — $290, was $370

Insignia 58-inch F30 4K TV — $350, was $580

Hisense 60-inch A6G 4K TV — $400, was $550

Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

LG 55-inch C1 OLED — $1,300, was $1,500

Why buy:

Cheap and reliable

Fire TV built-in

Bezel-less design

Game mode

The Toshiba 43-inch C350 4K TV demonstrates that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good-quality TV. Right now, you can buy it for $80 off, which makes it a pretty sweet Best Buy TV Black Friday deal. For the price, you get a great 4K resolution along with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. Alongside that comes Toshiba’s Regza Engine that upscales content if it’s not already 4K. It also has other smart features like Fire TV support, so you can watch all your favorite streaming shows with minimal hassle thanks to an intuitive operating system. On top of that is an Alexa voice remote that allows you to speak to your TV rather than using buttons. There’s also an automatic low-latency game mode that reduces input lag significantly when you’re gaming, especially great if you’re playing online with friends or enjoying the latest FPS game. A bezel-less design means the TV looks really smart in your living space as well.

Insignia 58-inch F30 4K TV — $350, was $580

Why buy:

Huge screen for the price

Voice controls

Fire TV support

eARC connector

With a huge $230 off, this is a great time to snap up a 58-inch 4K TV for far less than usual. The Insignia brand is from Best Buy direct and it’s still pretty good quality for the price. You get all the benefits of 4K resolution on a huge screen, and there’s also DTS Studio Sound support. For functionality, there’s Fire TV so you can easily browse the operating system to find your favorite streaming apps and shows. It also supports Apple AirPlay for streaming content directly from your phone, tablet, or other Apple device. Alexa voice control means there’s no need to dig out the remote, plus there’s HDMI eARC support for added convenience when hooking up additional devices. It might not be a big name brand but you get plenty of useful features nonetheless, and you’re sure to be happy with the big screen size.

Hisense 60-inch A6G 4K TV — $400, was $550

Why buy:

Large screen

Good brand

Useful extra features

Android TV functionality

Hisense is consistently one of the best TV brands out there, so being able to save $150 off the usual price of this 60-inch 4K TV makes it a super appealing deal. Normally priced at $550, it’s down to just $400. For the money, you get fantastic features including Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, along with an auto low latency mode that means it’s ideally suited for gaming. The feature means you get smooth gaming with minimal input lag which is sure to help your gaming performance, particularly if you’re gaming online with friends or playing the latest shooter. Other features include Android TV that you can customize to display your favorite apps and shows, making it easy to pick up where you left off. It also has Chromecast built-in for easy casting from your smartphone or tablet plus there’s a voice remote for talking to your TV instead of pressing buttons. With everything you could need for a living room setup, this Hisense TV is a bargain.

Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Why buy:

Huge screen

Well-respected TV brand

Fast operating system

Great picture quality

In terms of 70-inch TV deals, you truly can’t go wrong here. This Samsung 70-inch 4K TV is also one of the best Samsung TV deals out there right now. Offering much of what you would expect from the best 4K TVs, you get a huge 70-inch screen with fantastic picture quality. That’s helped by the use of Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which optimizes whatever you’re watching. There’s also HDR support, plus it uses direct-lit technology. That means you get rows of LEDs that fine-tune the contrast between blacks and whites, looking great whatever you’re watching. PurColor support ensures you get a vibrant, lifelike picture that regular TVs just can’t create. As if that wasn’t enough, Samsung’s Tizen operating system is a breeze to use, so it’s always easy to find your favorite shows and streaming apps.

LG 55-inch C1 OLED — $1,300, was $1,500

Why buy:

OLED display

Great remote

Speedy performance

Fantastic quality

OLED TV deals are the ones to watch and this LG C1 OLED is a dream to use. Thanks to OLED technology, each pixel is lit up individually, meaning it can offer perfect blacks, fantastically rich colors, and seemingly infinite contrast. Whether you’re playing games or watching a movie, it looks fantastic. Gamers will appreciate its dedicated game mode that reduces input lag, plus functionality like Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync as well. There’s even HDMI 2.1 support for plugging in the latest games consoles. Everyone else will appreciate the LG Magic Remote that makes browsing content a breeze, not to mention the speediness of its operating system and the way its processor can upscale content to look fantastic. There’s also Google Assistant and Alexa built in so you can choose to instruct your TV with your voice rather than tap buttons. Everything about the TV oozes convenience and high-quality performance.

Should you shop these Best Buy TV Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

We think these are likely to be some of the sweetest Best Buy TV deals around this Black Friday, so we don’t see any reason to rest on your laurels. You could wait until Cyber Monday to see if these deals come down any further in price, but with no guarantee the deal will still be running on Cyber Monday, you risk missing out. This year there’s even more risk that the TV you want will sell out, with the global chip shortage and delivery delays causing stock shortages across most retailers. So if you spot a TV deal that looks pretty epic, we’d recommend you shop now to avoid disappointment!

Itching to check out Cyber Monday deals, even though you’ve already bagged one of these great TV Black Friday deals from Best Buy? Nobody’s stopping you. And if you do find the product you’ve already ordered is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you don’t need to worry! You can simply bag the new deal, then cancel your existing order. If your order’s already been dispatched, you can arrange to return it for a refund. One more thing: Make sure to check out delivery dates when purchasing a deal, especially if you’re hoping for your new TV in time for the holidays, or if you’re giving it as a gift. The sooner you snap up a deal, the sooner it will be delivered!

