Bluetti’s AC300 and B300 Combo Provides True Power Versatility and Reliability

Briley Kenney
By

This content was produced in partnership with Bluetti.

When it comes to preparing for power-related events, like outages, situations where you might need portable power options, and general usage, you really need some flexible and versatile solutions at your disposal. The more manageable the gear, the more opportunities you have to adapt to current events. For example, let’s say your power goes out for a few days to a week. Having a portable power solution will certainly help, but also one that can be recharged via solar energy, reliably, with just a panel or two, will significantly improve your quality of life during that period. Even if the power doesn’t come back on in time, you can recharge the station to keep fueling your modern living needs. It doesn’t just stop there. Yes, it’s great to have backup options in a time of need, but it’s also great to just have a handy solution for whatever arises. Maybe you need to power your tools to do some work in the backyard or a workshop, but don’t want to run an extension cord? Boom, the portable power solution will help. What if you have a music gig coming up in a remote park or location but need to power your instruments, microphone, and lighting? Cue the portable power solution. There are a lot of different scenarios where having a power device can change the game.

That’s precisely what Bluetti is offering with its AC300 and B300 expansion batteries, which offer 3,072 watt-hours of power per battery. You can recharge them via a traditional wall socket, car outlet, or lead-acid battery, but also via solar with a 2,400-watt maximum loading scale thanks to integrated smart MPPT or Maximum Power Point Tracking technology. They’re portable, lightweight, and modular, as you can expand the system with more batteries at any time to increase capacity. Plus, you can use them to power nearly everything, from electronics and small appliances to lighting and beyond. To learn a little more about why they’re so versatile together and as a system, keep reading.

Power When and Where You Need It Most

BLUETTI AC300 to power electronics in the home for kids.

If you’re looking to snag one of the world’s best off-grid power stations, as a van dweller, explorer, or homeowner — in need of an emergency backup power supply — one of the top options is Bluetti’s combo that includes the AC300 power station with B300 backup batteries. Together, they form a highly capable and expandable power solution, for home or away, with a multitude of ways to charge the devices, and a system that doubles as a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) home backup system. If the power flickers or goes out, your gear will remain powered on, like your work laptop, so you can save your work and shut down, or continue working if that’s what you need to do. Starting with a 3,072 watt-hour capacity, plus an additional 3,072 watt-hours per battery, the system is expandable up to 12,288 watt-hours total across four B300 batteries. That means you can fully customize the capacity, expanding at any time when you realize you need more power, meeting a variety of needs. For example, with a single B300 battery attached, the AC300 can run a 1,500-watt heat for 1.7 hours, or a 1,000-watt washing machine for 2.6 hours.

The LiFePO4 battery technology is reliable, long-lasting, and greener than comparable types of batteries like NMC and lead-acid batteries commonly seen in some other power stations. It supports up to 3,500 lifecycles (charge and discharge) with up to seven ways to charge it back up. You can charge via AC, solar, a generator, lead-acid batteries, dual AC, AC and solar together, and via car ports. It supports a 2,400-watt max solar input, with 5,400-watt maximum fast dual charging while connected to AC and solar simultaneously.  The inverter can adjust the charging rate from 1,800 watts to 3,000 watts via outlets, allowing for faster recharge times and better power delivery. All of it makes for a highly capable solution that you can use at home, while living out of a van or vehicle, or even just camping.

Bluetti AC300 + B300 Deal: Upgrade Your Backup Power System

Bluetti AC500 and B300S combo used outside next to a family having a barbecue.

The good news is that if all of this sounds interesting to you, and we do recommend that everyone has a backup power option, you can grab the Bluetti AC300 and B300 in various bundles for a great deal. Starting at $2,999, normally $3,898, you can get the base combo which includes an AC300 power station and B300 backup battery, and that saves you $899. You can also add a PV350 solar panel to that combo for $600, normally $769. For $4,998, normally $6,197, you can grab the AC300 power station with two B300 extra batteries — that’s a discount of $1,199, by the way. This is a time-limited offer that will end on March 30, so if you’re interested, take advantage now before it’s too late.

