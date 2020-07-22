Save $650 on the Bobsweet Bobi Pet robot vacuum — today only

Why vacuum your home when you can get a great robot vacuum to do all the hard work for you? There has never been a better time to snap up the Bobsweep Bobi Pet robot vacuum. That’s because Best Buy has knocked a massive $650 off the price of the device, bringing it down to only $200. You’re going to have to act fast, though: This is a one-day sale and we can’t see the price getting this low again for a while. It’s one of the best robot vacuum deals out there at the moment.

As the name suggests, the Bobsweep Bobi Pet robot vacuum is particularly well designed with removing pet hair and dander from your home. If you own a dog or cat, you’ll know how easy it is for pet hair to build up around the home and how often non-pet vacuum cleaners can struggle to shift it effectively. The Bobsweep Bobi hypoallergenic and has a powerful set of main brushes and side brushes to ensure that it sweeps up all the pet hair in your home with minimal hassle.

It’s easy to set up and program, too, with three touchscreen buttons that are super simple to understand. You can easily program the cleaner to clean multiple rooms whenever is most convenient for you. You won’t have to worry about keeping an eye on the Bobsweep Bobi either as it automatically detects when its battery is running low and heads home to its charging station as and when needed. The vacuum cleaner also uses bagless technology so you won’t have to worry about constantly replacing the vacuum bag.

Able to clean hard-to-reach edges and corners, the Bobsweep Bobi Pet robot vacuum is going to be your new favorite robot helper. Smart and able to clean up more frequently than you’d be able to with your busy schedule, $200 is a bargain for a vacuum cleaner that normally costs $850.

Like we said though, you’re going to need to be quick to snap up the Bobsweep Bobi Pet robot vacuum. This is a one-day-only sale and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations