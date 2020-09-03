Save $650 on the Bobsweep Bobi Pet Robot Vacuum — today only

Have a million things to do and no time to vacuum? We’ve got you covered. This is the best time to take home the Bobsweep Bobi Pet Robot Vacuum, an easy-to-use programmable vacuum for all your cleaning needs. Best Buy just knocked $650 off of the original price of this gadget, bringing it down to just $200. You better hurry up though, this Best Buy deal only lasts for one day and expires at midnight. We don’t see the price getting any lower than this and this is one of the best vacuum deals at this time.

This user-friendly vacuum is particularly great for any pet owner. Being a pet owner myself, I’ve seen how easy it is to have pet hair scattered all over my carpet. With the Bobsweep Bobi Pet Robot Vacuum, you’ll never have to worry about carrying pet hair into your freshly made bed or worry about the vacuum not doing a good job as many other non-pet vacuums do. The vacuum also runs for a good 120 minutes, cleaning multiple rooms and even offering edge cleaning, to pick up any messiness from hard-to-reach areas.

If you’re still not convinced, the device’s smart features might change your mind. Once your floors are clean, the Bobsweep Bobi returns to its charging dock automatically to refuel, saving you the hassle of tripping over it or needing to carry it to the charging station yourself. This robot vacuum also features bagless technology so you won’t even have to worry about changing the vacuum bag repeatedly. Available in two colors, metallic silver or scarlet red, this robot vacuum not only does the job but also looks good doing it.

With a vacuum so easily programmable and with three touchscreen buttons, the Bobsweep Bobi Pet Robot Vacuum will be your favorite new cleaning companion. Especially for those of you with busy schedules or for pet owners with shaggy dogs, now’s the time to sweep up this vacuum. You need to act fast though, with Labor Day sales already in full swing who knows how long the Bobsweep Bobi will stay in stock at its low price of $200.

Get this one day sale before it’s gone and never stress about cleaning again!

