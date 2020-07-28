Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

As we look toward the end of summer and to fall, we see that working and studying on the go, or from home, is going to be essential. Being able to focus and block out external noise is key to this, which is why we’re psyched that Amazon has discounted Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 down to $299 from $399 — their lowest price ever. That’s a savings of $100.

Whether you work from an office or from home, a pair of noise-canceling headphones can make the difference between being productive and not, between keeping your sanity and allowing distractions to take it away from you. These headphones look and feel great (Bose has innovated their comfort level) and turn any space — from your bedroom to your commute — into your own private sanctuary or office, an isolated place where you can get your work done, listen to music, stream your favorite content, conduct phone calls or just enjoy peace and quiet.

In a world of FaceTime and Zoom, Bose’s true innovation here is the adaptive microphone system that permits some of the best voice pickup available, never mind for $300. The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 contain a microphone system that isolates your voice during calls without picking up other exterior chatter. Simultaneously, the noise-canceling technology has a feature that allows you to control how much ambient noise you’d like to allow into your sealed-off world. You’re the master of your sonic domain.

They’ve been optimized to work work with the Google Assistant and Alexa, so all you need to do if you want to play a song, turn on your TV, dim the lights or lower the volume is ask for it. If you’re a traditionalist, or find voice commands annoying, there are touch controls as well. And they’re super simple, as are the other controls, like switching between calls. Worried about constantly recharging? Don’t. There’s up 20 hours of wireless battery life, giving you more than an entire day to enjoy these headphones before they’ll need some juice. The sound quality for music is some of the best, they look super stylish and the ear cups are designed especially so that they don’t chafe your ears or make them too hot.

Not sure? Just ask this user:

It’s Bose, the Ferrari of sound. A need for music lovers and a must for those who want quiet in a busy world.

It doesn’t get much better than Bose, but if you want to see what else is out there, by all means, check out our list of the very best headphone deals. That said, for sound quality, microphone access, and appearance, Bose rules the roost. Right now, at Amazon the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are down to $299, that’s $100 off the regular price of $399, the lowest price ever.

