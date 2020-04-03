Cheap Headphones: Big discounts on Bose QuietComfort 35 and Sony WH-1000XM3

Whether you’re studying or working from home, you have probably experienced some disruptive noise that you’re not used to in the office or classroom. One great way to combat the unwanted hubbub is to block it all out with noise-canceling headphones. Planning to pick up a pair? Check out these fantastic headphone deals we’ve sniffed out on Best Buy and Dell. The highly rated Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM3 are enjoying price cuts of up to $80 off.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $269, was $349

Bose is one of the industry leaders when it comes to noise-canceling technology, and you can expect quality performance from the QuietComfort 35 II. In addition to their sound profile’s zesty treble and punchy bass are three levels of word-class noise cancellation. Whether you need to concentrate on work or want to immerse yourself in music, you have the option to choose between low and high noise cancellation levels to clear away distractions. You’ll also be able to adjust the level of ambient sound you want to let in through the Bose Connect app. Additionally, there’s a dual-microphone setup that detects noise and cancels it right out, allowing for clear calls no matter how loud the surroundings.

These headphones also excel in the design front. Bose built them with supple leather earcups and microfiber headband padding, ensuring a secure and personalized fit that remains comfortable even after long periods of wear. Matching their great profile are practical details that make overall operation convenient. The earcups are outfitted with multiple buttons dedicated to various settings such as adjusting the level of noise cancellation and accessing Alexa or your phone’s default virtual assistant.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II pair with devices through Bluetooth. The big bonus? They can connect to multiple devices at once. Their battery life is also impressive and is estimated to last for up to 20 hours. You can still extend usage even when they are low on juice or run out of battery through the supplied audio cable.

Boasting extreme comfort, great sound quality, and solid noise cancellation under their belt, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are without a doubt a great companion for conference calls, multimedia consumption, and online courses. Grab a pair now on Dell for only $269, or $80 below the standard $349 price tag.

Sony WH-1000XM3 – $298, was $350

Want the very best in noise cancellation? Look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM3. This model has been dominating our lists of best headphones, best wireless headphones, and best noise-canceling headphones for a quite a long time now, and it’s not hard to see why. From design and features to performance, they are an impeccable product worth gushing over.

What makes these headphones the best? For starters, they come equipped with Sony’s industry-leading noise cancellation technology that’s effective in blocking out all sorts of noise – whether it be the sound emitted from appliances and vehicles or the general clatter you hear in a public setting. This, combined with a powerful audio processor, enables sound performance that lifts every note, detail, tune, and word with amazing clarity regardless of how loud the environment. The result is an immersive listening experience for movies, music, live recordings, and more. Clear calls are also assured, thanks to the additional microphones that help isolate the sound while you talk.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 shines in the areas of portability and wearability as well. Crafted with deep earcup interiors and a well-padded headband, they promise a secure fit that’s comfortable even during long listening sessions. Aside from being slim and lightweight, Sony also incorporated a swivel and folding feature into the earcups. This allows for convenient storage and packing in the included hard-shell carry case, minus the bulk.

Operating the headphones is done through gestures and buttons. Cupping the right earcup will automatically pause the music so you can engage in conversation, while swiping and tapping lets you skip/return tracks, adjust the volume, and play/pause.

Battery life is also one of the strongest suits of these wireless headphones. Sony claims they can last for up to a whopping 30 hours before needing a recharge. They even have a quick-charging feature that gives an additional five hours of playback time with active noise cancellation after just 10 minutes of charging. This is a plus point for frequent travelers as it provides enough power for long-haul flights. A supplied cable is available as well so you can still use them when the battery runs out or is low on juice.

Say yes to stellar sound and say goodbye to nasty noise by getting your hands on the Sony WH-1000XM3. These best-in-class noise-canceling headphones can be yours at a discounted price of $298 on Best Buy – that’s a nice $52 off their normal price of $350.

