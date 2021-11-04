Save $80 on these Bose Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for Black Friday

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best Black Friday deals are already underway with Amazon currently offering the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds for $80 off right now. Ordinarily priced at $280, this is an amazing savings. With stock sure to be strictly limited, you won’t want to miss out on this fantastic deal. They promise to be some of the most effective noise canceling earbuds out there.

The Bose QuietComfort earbuds are fantastic for active noise cancellation. Living up to their reputation, they truly offer the best noise cancellation out there, meaning they’re ideal for wearing while on a busy commute and wanting to block out the world around you. In addition to that, they offer fantastic audio quality and similarly great call quality, too, so you can enjoy listening so much more than before. With a secure fit that’s just right for keeping the noise out, a choice of three silicone eartips ensures you’ll find the right fit for your ears. You won’t have to worry about them falling out during a long walk either.

Alongside that are noise rejecting microphones that work to filter out surrounding noises. There’s decent battery life, too, with up to 6 hours on a single charge, and the charging case adds an extra 12 hours. That might be a little low but that’s pretty much the only downside to these otherwise exceptional earbuds. Other than that, they cover everything you could need including an IPX4 rating so they’re weather and sweat resistant, too. They’re good for an active lifestyle as well as relaxing.

Ordinarily priced at $280, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds are down to just $200 right now. Easily some of the best earbuds out there right now, they’re even more tempting at $80 off. Snag them now while stocks last. We can’t see them sticking around at this price for long.

More headphone deals

Not sure if these are the ones for you? We have all the best Black Friday headphone deals covering other brands as well, and including every budget possible. In addition, if Bose is the brand for you, don’t forget to check out our look at the best Bose headphone deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations