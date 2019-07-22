Walmart drops hot discounts on Char-Broil Performance gas grills

Share

Grilling season is here and we are all hyped up for backyard barbecue parties. If you are planning to throw the best summer party ever, you need to have a great quality grill. Just in time for the sizzling event, Walmart drops up to 27% off Char-Broil gas grills. Get fired up for summer grilling as Char-Broil Performance gas grills are available in styles and sizes to fit your budget. Check it out here and choose from a cart or cabinet design.

CHAR-BROIL PERFORMANCE 4 BURNER GAS GRILL, CART DESIGN — 27% OFF

With its sleek style, the Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart 475 makes it an eye-catcher on your patio. It has four casters with two front-locking that allows easy mobility from one place to another. When assembled, it weighs around 83 pounds and has a dimension of 45 inches in height, 53.1 inches in width, and 24.5 inches in depth.

The stainless steel burners can quickly be adjusted to give high heat or low temperatures and release flames from the top for even cooking and added durability. You can also keep track of the pre-heat status and monitor the inside temperature of your grill with its lid-mounted temperature gauge. Its 475-square inches of porcelain-coated cast-iron grates are rust-resistant and will ensure heat retention.

Originally priced at $210, Walmart slashed $56 off its price making it now available for an awesome $154 deal.

CHAR-BROIL PERFORMANCE 4 BURNER GAS GRILL, CABINET DESIGN – 25% OFF

Basically the same as the first Char-Broil gas grill but priced differently, the Performance Series Four-Burner gas grill also comes in cabinet design for that extra storage. It has a 10,000 BTU lidded side burner that enables you to cook side dishes or heat up sauces.

With an electronic igniter, you can light all your burners with the single push of a button. These four burners have 36,000 BTUs of cooking power that will provide even distribution of heat for grilling meat simultaneously.

These Char-Broil grills are built to last as it features long term durability with quality cooking performance. It has a 175-square inch porcelain-coated steel warming rack and removable porcelain-coated grease pan that can resist wear and tear.

Don’t miss this great opportunity and bring home the Char-Broil Cabinet Gas Grill from Walmart for only $180 and save $60.

