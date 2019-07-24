Breathe easy with the Coway Mighty air purifier, now 26% less on Amazon

Share

Coway is considered one of Korea’s top electronic brands, dedicated to creating technologies that would enhance the general living standards of its many customers. In fact, the company has received numerous awards and recognitions, particularly for its line of air purifiers. One of their oldest but best and still widely popular air purifier models is the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, which topped our list of the best air purifiers for allergies.

This aptly named air purifier is currently available on Amazon for only $170, a deal that will save you $60 off of its original price of $230.

The Coway Mighty has an elegant, understated design that would fit right into modern homes. It comes in either black or white and has a glossy plastic body that looks luxurious. Actually, it kind of looks like an iPod, only bigger. It stands at just 18.3 inches and is 16.8 inches wide, which makes it compact and can be easily placed in a corner of a room.

This air purifier boasts a four-way filter system which is the primary reason why it’s ahead of the competition. The first one is a washable pre-filter that captures large particles of contaminants from the air including hair, fur, and mold. The second stage is an advanced activated carbon odor filter which helps deodorize your room by trapping harmful gases and unpleasant odors. It can eliminate cooking fumes, pet stench, and musty odors, and can reduce volatile organic compound gases like paint.

The third is a True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter which is responsible for trapping 99.97% of particles in the air that are as little as 0.3 microns, like pollen, pollutants, and allergens. This makes it a very formidable tool for allergy sufferers who just want to breathe freely and without any worries. The last stage is called the Vital Ionizer, a filter that releases negative ions, a substance that cleans and freshens the air you breathe.

You can find the controls of this air purifier on the top panel, including the power button, LEDs that display the current air quality, a timer, and a filter life indicator for both the washable pre-filter and the replaceable HEPA filter. Fan speed is adjustable in three-speed settings, and when auto mode is activated, the purifier will adjust the fan speed according to the room’s air quality. There’s also and fantastic Eco mode which permits the purifier to automatically stop if it doesn’t detect any pollution, a great way to conserve electricity.

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty air purifier is suitable for rooms up to 361 square feet and has an impressive airflow power.

If you want nothing but the best air quality for your family’s respiratory health, there’s no better air purifier than the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty. It has been recognized as the best air purifier by many prestigious organizations. If that’s still not good enough reason for you, visit this page for a list of our best air purifiers.

