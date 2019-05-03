Dell drops deals on laptops and Chromebooks for May 2019

Share

May is national Small Business Month, and to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and to help small business owners (and anyone else) save some money, Dell is offering big discounts on a wide lineup of its latest laptop PCs. Small Business Month was formerly Small Business Week, which is good news for shoppers, as this Dell sale runs through the end of May.

Dell Laptop Deals

These Dell laptop deals offer something for everyone, from budget-friendly Chrome OS and Windows 10 workstations to two-in-one touchscreen laptops and everything in between, with discounts of up to 45%. Below are all the laptops eligible for the Small Business Month sale, and if you don’t want to pay up-front, then qualifying PCs are interest-free with Dell Business Credit if you pay in full within 90 days.

Dell Chromebook 5190 : Chromebooks have set a new standard for uncomplicated work machines, and the Dell Chromebook 5190 is a budget-friendly laptop that fits this bill perfectly. Its 11.6-inch display makes it the perfect size for tucking into your bag when you’re on the go, while its self-updating Chrome OS is lightweight and intuitive. Normally $399, the Dell Small Business sale knocks it down to $229 , saving you $170.

