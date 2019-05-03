Digital Trends
Dell drops deals on laptops and Chromebooks for May 2019

Lucas Coll
By

May is national Small Business Month, and to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and to help small business owners (and anyone else) save some money, Dell is offering big discounts on a wide lineup of its latest laptop PCs. Small Business Month was formerly Small Business Week, which is good news for shoppers, as this Dell sale runs through the end of May.

Dell Laptop Deals

Dell Latitude 7285

These Dell laptop deals offer something for everyone, from budget-friendly Chrome OS and Windows 10 workstations to two-in-one touchscreen laptops and everything in between, with discounts of up to 45%. Below are all the laptops eligible for the Small Business Month sale, and if you don’t want to pay up-front, then qualifying PCs are interest-free with Dell Business Credit if you pay in full within 90 days.

  • Dell Chromebook 5190: Chromebooks have set a new standard for uncomplicated work machines, and the Dell Chromebook 5190 is a budget-friendly laptop that fits this bill perfectly. Its 11.6-inch display makes it the perfect size for tucking into your bag when you’re on the go, while its self-updating Chrome OS is lightweight and intuitive. Normally $399, the Dell Small Business sale knocks it down to $229, saving you $170.
  • Dell Vostro 14 3000: The Vostro 14 3000 series is a great mid-sized Windows 10 workstation that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. With 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive, this 14-inch Dell laptop is an ideal PC for anyone looking for a solid computer that isn’t too bulky, slow, or expensive. The Vostro 14 3000 with a 7th-gen Intel CPU is on sale for $489 ($295 off), or you can grab one with an 8th-gen Intel processor for a little more at $529 ($441 off).
  • Dell Latitude 15 3500: The Latitude 15 3500 brings us further into full-size Windows 10 laptop country with its 15.6-inch display, but its slim frame keeps it light and portable. The Latitude 15 3500 packs an updated 8th-gen Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 256GB solid state drive. You can get the model with an Nvidia GeForce MX130 GPU for video work and light gaming for $869 ($587 off), or one with an integrated GPU and an additional free 1TB hard drive for $788 with the checkout code SAVE35 (saving you $479).
  • Dell Latitude 14 3400: For users looking for more power, the Dell Latitude 14 3400 is a nice mid-sized alternative to the Vostro 14. It’s got a similar 14-inch display (but with a better 1080p resolution), and under the hood, it runs on a newer 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU as well as a dedicated Nvidia MX130 graphics card. The checkout code SAVE35 cuts the Latitude 14 3400 down to $927, saving you $554. You can also upgrade to the touchscreen model for just $50 more.
  • Dell Latitude 7285: Hybrid laptops like the Dell Latitude 7285 have become a hot item lately, and their versatility is hard to beat. This 2-in-1 Windows PC has a 12.3-inch 2,880 x 1,920 touchscreen display that can be completely separated from the included Dell Productivity Keyboard, allowing it to do double duty as both a laptop and tablet. The Latitude 7285 with an i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM is marked down to $1,199 for Small Business Month, saving you $804, while the i7 model with 16GB of RAM is on sale for $1,519 after a whopping $1,194 discount.
  • Dell Latitude 15 5500: The Latitude 15 5500 series represents some of Dell’s beefiest Windows machines for professional users, featuring 8th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors for great performance while multi-tasking and crisp 15.6-inch Full HD displays. Two configurations of this powerful laptop are on sale for Small Business Month: One with a four-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $1,234 with code SAVE35 ($719 off, and you get a free second 1TB HDD), and an even faster variant with a six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,519 (a $1,022 discount).

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

