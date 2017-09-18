Score a free Roku Premiere when you pay for two months of DirecTV Now

Cord-cutting, the practice of replacing traditional cable and satellite TV packages with paid streaming services, has become increasingly popular in recent years and is showing no signs of slowing down. Along with freeing you from cable boxes and satellite dishes (hence the “cord-cutting” moniker), switching to streaming makes it easier to pick and choose what channels and on-demand content you’re paying for so that you’re not wasting hard-earned cash on packages that contain stuff you don’t need.

AT&T rolled out its own service, DirecTV Now, last November. Competition is stiff with many companies offering their own streaming packages, but DirecTV Now has so far been a success and offers some unique advantages such as being among the first to implement offline viewing. What really sets DirecTV Now apart, however, are its 120-plus live channels – something many other streaming services lack – so you no longer have to give up live news, sports, and other shows when you get rid of cable. Cloud DVR and 4K HDR streaming capability are also on the way.

Another good reason to switch to DirecTV Now is AT&T’s limited-time promo that lets you score a free Roku Premiere streaming device when you sign up for a new membership and pay for two months in advance. The Premiere is one of Roku’s best offerings yet, capable of streaming 4K content at 60 frames per second with the same great apps and Roku’s slick UI. Along with your free Roku Premiere, a new DirecTV Now subscription gets you:

60-120+ live channels: Stream more than 120 live TV channels (depending on your subscription), including regional sports networks and local live channels where available. With DirecTV Now, you no longer have to give up your favorite live programs when you ditch your cable or satellite service.

Along with live channels, DirecTV Now gives you access to more than 20,000 popular television shows and movies on demand. Additional premium channels: Easily add your favorite premium channels like HBO, Starz, and Cinemax to your subscription for as little as $5 per month – no more packages that force you to pay for a bundle of channels you’ll never watch.

Note that while you must prepay for two months in order to snag this deal, you are not roped into any long-term contracts and are free to cancel your DirecTV Now subscription at any time with no exorbitant cancellation fees. The free Roku offer is limited to two per customer and will only remain available through Friday, September 22.

