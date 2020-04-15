  1. Deals
Bored? You can still sign up for a free Disney+ subscription

No idea how to fill up your day while you’re at home for the foreseeable future? If you’re keen for a new and exciting source of entertainment, there’s still time to sign up for a Disney+ free trial.

Right now, you can sign up for a week’s free access of Disney+ with nothing to pay until the week is over. There’s no commitment either. Simply cancel by the end of the seventh day and you’ve enjoyed it all for free.

The streaming service has tons of fantastic shows on it. There’s fun for all the family with Disney classics from Frozen 2, Aladdin, The Lion King, Toy Story, and many more. There’s also plenty of Marvel-themed content with every Avengers film in the series, as well as the Iron Man trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, and more.

If that somehow still isn’t enough, there are also all the Star Wars movies, and the hit Star Wars-themed show The Mandalorian.

Oh, and there’s every episode of The Simpsons aired to date. What more could you want to cheer your mood a little for the next seven days?

If you’re keen to extend the fun past those seven days (and who could blame you?), Disney+ only costs $7 per month. Best of all, you can grab it in a bundle deal alongside Hulu and ESPN+ for only $13 per month saving you $5 per month compared to buying them all separately. That will give you more than enough entertainment to ensure you won’t need to get off the couch any time soon.

Whatever you decide to do, we can wholeheartedly recommend Disney+. We’ve rounded up some of the best shows on Disney+ as well as the best movies on Disney+, so it won’t take you long to discover new and old favorites. At the very least, it’s a wonderfully delightful walk down memory lane even if you just watch episodes of Gummi Bears and Rescue Rangers like you’re five all over again.

Get in fast now to enjoy the one-week free trial, and don’t forget to cancel before the renewal date if you don’t want to pay a cent.

