More Life! Celebrate Drake’s birthday with these 9 essential products

On this day 31 years ago, Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, was born in Toronto. In honor of his birthday, we’ve gathered up our favorite Drake-related products for the die-hard fans inspired to celebrate the 6 God‘s special day.
Life-size Drake cutout
No Drake? No problem. Take this Drake on all of your adventures — it’s like having the real thing. He’ll be there to give you this pouty look whenever you need it the most.
Drake hip flask
Portable, lightweight and convenient, live it up like Drake every night while on a budget.
Drake coloring book
It’s like having your own mixtape featuring Drake that you can hang on your fridge.
Drake face socks
They say that your feet will bring you to where your heart is… Close enough, right?
Drake phone case
“You used to call me on my on cell phone.” Now you’re just on a cell phone.
Drake feelings shirt
A necessity for the overly confident, but sensitive types.
Drake’s albums
This day wouldn’t be complete without having Drake’s music on rotation.
Drake mug
Take your fandom to the office with a not-so-subtle mug.
Drake holiday sweatshirt
“I know when those sleigh bells ring, that could only mean one thing.” Just in time for the holidays, the season wouldn’t be complete without a touch of October’s Very Own.
Looking for more great deals and cool products? Check out our deals page or sign up for our DT Deals email for the latest savings and sales.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.