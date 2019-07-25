Share

Prime Day 2019 has long sailed, but it left some massive deals in its wake. And this post-sale wave of discounts is exactly what we need to battle the heat everyone is experiencing. If you are looking to save on the white-and-silver Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifying Fan, you are in luck. You can get this Wi-Fi-enabled tower purifier fan at a $200 discount today.

The usually $500 Dyson Pure Cool Link tower purifier fan gets a significant 40% price cut on Amazon after Prime Day. This discount saves you a whopping $200. Place your order now while the deal is available.

Breathe easy while staying cool this summer with the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02. This dual-function purifying fan has built-in Air Multiplier technology, which allows it to project a powerful stream of purified air. Adjust the ventilation in any space depending on your preference by choosing among this purifier fan’s 10 airspeed settings. You can also focus the air on one point or let the fan oscillate.

Along with the warm weather comes allergens. Clear the air in your home of pollen, pet dander, bacteria, and other pollutants using the Pure Cool Link purifier fan. The TP02 tower purifying fan has a round high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter which has activated carbon in its second layer. This design allows a 360-degree capture of both pollutants and odors. For your further peace of mind, all Dyson air purifiers are certified allergy- and asthma-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

Connect the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 to your Wi-Fi network to control it wherever you are through the Dyson Link app. You can also use voice commands if you match your tower purifier fan with Amazon Alexa. And above all the convenience it brings, this feature helps you monitor and remotely improve your indoor air quality even if you are not home.

Get the parent-tested, parent-approved Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifying Fan from Amazon now for just $300. That is a $200 discount on this feature-packed tower purifier fan. This deal comes after the highly anticipated Prime Day sale, so make sure to your order now while stock is on hand.

