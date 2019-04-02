Digital Trends
Amazon cuts prices on Samsung Gear Fit and Fitbit Alta activity trackers

Lucas Coll
Fitbit Samsung activity tracker deals

Spring is finally here to stay, and many of us are champing at the bit to head outside and shake off the winter frost. Whether you’re doing so for fun or for fitness, a good activity tracker can help you get the most out of your outdoor adventures and workouts, and Amazon has just cut prices on a small handful of the best ones from Fitbit and Samsung Gear Fit.

Smartwatches haven’t quite caught on like smartphones did more than a decade ago – turns out people weren’t sold on the “phone on your wrist” slogans – but fitness watches remain a popular niche for wearable tech. This is largely due to the simpler and more purpose-focused design of an activity tracker. If you’re looking for one of these (and aren’t in the market for a full-on smartwatch), the Fitbit Alta and Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro should be right up your alley.

The Fitbit Alta is almost as sleek and no-frills as an activity tracker can get: Its simple design tracks distance, calories burned, sleep quality, and more, and can auto-detect common workouts to start tracking without you having to fuss with it. The Fitbit Alta HR boasts some improvements, namely a built-in heart rate monitor, and both Alta models automatically sync with your phone via Bluetooth when it’s in range to upload fitness data to the Fitbit app and to send alarms and message notifications to your wrist via a gentle buzz.

In contrast to the Alta, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro packs more smartwatch functionality while still offering a full suite of fitness tracking functions. Along with distance, active minutes, calories burned, heart rate, and other vital metrics, the Gear Fit2 Pro activity tracker can stream music from apps like Spotify and even has on-device music storage so you can jam without using data. It’s swim-ready, too, thanks to its 50-meter waterproof rating. Its color display lets you read messages right on your wrist, or even find your way around thanks to its built-in GPS.

All three of these activity tracker models are on sale on Amazon right now: The standard Fitbit Alta is available for as low as $69, while its heart rate-monitoring sibling, the Fitbit Alta HR, is discounted to as little as $82 (with most models hovering around $90-100 depending on color and size). Finally, the all-black model of the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is on sale for $150, saving you $50.

