Google Nest security cameras and smart locks discounted for 4th of July

Security should be one of your top priorities in this day and age. With most of the stuff that we buy getting delivered right at our doorstep, it pays to have a top-of-the-line home security system to prevent thieves and trespassers. As the Independence Day approaches, along with it comes the biggest deals and discounts of the year, including big savings on the Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Hello Smart Doorbell, and Nest x Yale Smart Lock. Save as much as $60 when you get them at Best Buy today as part of the retailer’s 4th of July sales.

Nest Cam Outdoor – from $150

The Nest Cam Outdoor helps provide a sense of security and peace of mind. It’s particularly important to have one installed nowadays when we’re getting most of the stuff that we buy delivered to our doorstep. This weatherproof security cam is a well-conceived piece of surveillance equipment that boasts solid quality and unprecedented convenience, although it’s hefty subscription fee might dissuade some people from getting it. Thankfully, a single unit of the Google Nest Cam Outdoor as well as its 2-pack bundle are on sale at Best Buy starting from just $150.

The Nest Cam Outdoor boasts an IP65 waterproof certification, which means it can survive a deluge of Biblical proportions. Its 1080p camera has a default picture setting of 720p which is already sharply detailed in itself. Switch to 1080p mode if you want to see people’s pores. Ten IR sensors ensure that it can see clearly in the dark as well, while its built-in microphone and speaker offer two-way audio communication. This security cam is backed up by probably the most user-friendly companion app we’ve ever encountered, infinitely less complicated than Arlo’s. Nest Aware shows you a live feed from your cameras and stores up to 30 days of footage in the cloud. It also comes with a slew of advanced features, including active motion zones which allow you to receive notifications whenever suspicious movements are detected (your door opening, for example). The hitch? You must continue paying for a monthly or yearly subscription after the trial period expires if you want to access all of the camera’s features. The Nest Cam Outdoor is way ahead of the security camera pack thanks to its terrific rugged design, strong day and night picture quality, and an easy-to-use mobile app. Get it starting from $150 at Best Buy today.

Nest Cam Outdoor (1-Pack) – $150, was $200

Nest Cam Outdoor (2-Pack) – $239, was $299

Nest Hello Smart Doorbell – $180, was $230

The Nest Hello smart doorbell allows your visitors to ring the buzzer so that you’ll let them in, but it also sends to your phone a notification and a live video feed of the person at the door, whether you’re at home or elsewhere. It is also equipped with two-way audio so that you can tell someone, a salesperson perhaps, that you’re not interested in whatever he’s offering without having to leave your couch. This extremely convenient smart home device takes home security to the next level and is available at Best Buy for $180 instead of $230 – a cool $50 off.

The device itself is sleek and slinky, measuring 4.6 x 1.7 x 1 inches with rounded corners. Because of its small size, it doesn’t have onboard power. It requires a wired connection with 16 to 24 volts of power, which can be an issue for old houses. Despite this little snag, the installation itself is pretty easy. Nest has packaged this video doorbell with everything that you need to install it, including a drill bit, and all you need to do is follow the instructions on the Nest app. The Nest app provides you with a 24/7 video feed of your front door and stills taken during the last three hours, which are triggered by either motion, sound, or the doorbell itself being rung. In order to access full video recordings, you can subscribe to Nest Aware for $5 a month. The camera’s 4:3 160-degree field of vision is more than sufficient to capture high-quality, full-body images of visitors, and images remain reasonably sharp even when taking advantage of digital zoom. Even at night or overcast days, images captured are 100% visible, thanks to integrated night vision. The Nest Hello has one feature that can’t be found (so far) in other video doorbells: Facial recognition. This technology has the ability to learn the faces of your frequent visitors over time and inform you, by their names, on the app. Unfortunately, this nifty little feature only comes with Nest Aware and is only supported in locations where facial recognition is permissible by law. The Nest Hello is a premium door dinger that offers high-quality imaging, intelligence, and convenience and is one of the best smart doorbells that money can buy. Order yours today at Best Buy for just $180.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect – $230, was $280

A smart lock has the power to turn something as basic as locking your door into something way more cool and fun. With smart locks, you can restrict the people who enter and leaves your home. Some work simply by letting you use your phone to open and close doors, while others can grant special privileges to certain people. The most advanced models work through voice commands and can sync with other smart home devices as well. A smart lock that does all these is the Nest x Yale smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock boasts a beautiful and elegant design. It features a touchscreen keypad of substantial weight that replaces the traditional key mechanism on the door front. While the front digital panel is gorgeous and streamlined, the lock and automatic turning mechanism at the rear is huge and a bit of an eyesore. Nonetheless, it gives you assurance of a good first level of home defense. Installation requires a bit of time and patience though, and maybe even professional help. Remember, this should replace your existing deadbolt. Once you get the lock installed, life gets a whole lot easier. This keyless lock is secure and tamper-proof. You never have to worry about lost keys and picked locks ever again. All you need to do is tap your passcode (4-8 digits supported) on the keypad to open the lock or hold a button in the Nest app if you prefer. Locking the door requires you to touch the Yale logo on the rear housing, manually turn, or enable automatic locking in the Nest app, which activates after 10 seconds, one minute, or five minutes as preferred. You can give the people you trust a passcode and you’ll get alerts on the app when they come and go. And with Google Assistant integration, you’ll be able to use voice command to remotely check the status of the lock while on the go, lock the door from anywhere, and add lock commands to Google Routines. The Nest x Yale smart lock is a stylish and elegant digital deadbolt that boasts plenty of advanced security features. Get it at Best Buy for $230 instead of $280. What’s more, this deal is bundled with the Nest Connect, a device that connects the Nest x Yale smart lock to the internet and extends the range of your Google Nest Secure alarm system so you can install your Google Nest sensors farther away (if you have any, of course).

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations