3 smartphone deals you can’t afford to miss today

You don’t need to shell out a lot of cash to score a well-performing smartphone. Today’s entry-level and midrange phones come equipped with powerful hardware and superb features, bringing a flagship-like experience without burning a hole in your pocket. If you’re thinking of upgrading your handset, here are three smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss: The Google Pixel 4, Motorola One Action, and Samsung Galaxy A51 are all on sale on Amazon for up to $119 off.

Motorola One Action – $250, was $350

For a smartphone below $500, the Motorola One Action impressively packs a lot of awesome features. For starters, it has three cameras which you can use to shoot different styles of photos and a dedicated action camera that captures footage in landscape orientation even if you film vertically. It also boasts the ability to shoot videos at a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio in UHD, a very intuitive photographic feature not common in a lot of smartphones.

The One Action is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor backed by 4GB of RAM. It may not be the fastest combo, but it’s nonetheless adequate for messaging, surfing social media, checking emails, and other basic tasks. This smartphone also fares well in the display front, thanks to its LCD IPS screen.

Samsung Galaxy A51 – $325, was $400

A device that’s beefier but also below $500 is on offer in the Samsung Galaxy A51. This model, just like any other Galaxy smartphone, flaunts a stunning display courtesy of the Super AMOLED screen packed with 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution. It’s actually one of the best displays we’ve seen on a midrange phone.

The snappy processing power of the Galaxy A51 is all thanks to the Exynos 9611 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. Launching apps, surfing the web, and general browsing through the interface are all smooth with very few lags. Camera performance is equally great, with four cameras at the rear to offer a fun, versatile photography experience.

Google Pixel 4 – $680, was $799

Google Pixel phones have a stellar reputation for their excellent photography features, and the Google Pixel 4 is no exception. In fact, this model offers close competition with the iPhone 11 Pro when it comes to camera expertise. One particular mode we love is the Night Sight, which enables the camera to capture breathtaking images in low-light conditions. You can even point the phone at the sky to activate the Astophotography mode, which will then set an exposure time automatically to capture more light.

When it comes to firepower, the Pixel 4 is a true beast. The combination of Google’s Android, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and 6GB of RAM equals speedy operation, whether it be for opening apps, running games, or overall navigation. The smartphone experience is further elevated with the stunning OLED screen with a 2,280 x 1,080-pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. From text and photos to games and movies, visuals are clear and comfortable to gaze at.

