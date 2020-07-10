Amazon discounts Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — save up to $90

The Google Pixel 4 series of phones represent some of the best Android-based smartphones out there right now, offering plenty of great features and the latest technology. Offers aren’t always easy to come by for them but at the moment, you can buy the latest Google Pixel 4 from $710 at Amazon with the Google Pixel 4 XL also on offer. Typically, Google Pixel devices offer some of the best Android experiences you can find in a modern device, thanks to Google’s ability to get the best out of technology. It’s one of the better Google Pixel deals out there, and sure to be a great deal if you’re looking for a new smartphone.

Google Pixel 4 — $710, was $800

Ordinarily priced at $800, the Google Pixel 4 is only $710 right now, saving you $90 on the usual price. It’s one of the better smartphone deals on the market, and there are plenty of reasons to invest in the Google Pixel 4. It offers a fantastic camera for one thing with an unrivaled Night Sight mode that means you can even take photos in poor light and they still look great. All your images will offer the brightest of colors at all times. As well as that, there’s Quick Gestures support which lets you skip songs or silence calls, all by sampling waving your hand above the screen. It also has adaptive battery features that enable it to adjust to how you use it, saving you battery life in the long run. The Google Pixel 4 is full of great little innovations that revolutionize what can be done with an Android handset.

Google Pixel 4 XL — $830, was $900

Want a bigger Android experience? The Google Pixel 4 XL offers a larger screen than the regular Google Pixel 4 with a 6.3-inch screen compared to the Google Pixel 4’s 5.7-inch screen. It also has a bigger battery to complement its superior size. Other than that, it’s essentially the same phone. A breakdown of its features has shown it to be the superior model though, because who doesn’t want that extra screen space? It’s perfect for enjoying a wealth of content, whether you’re browsing online, playing the latest game, or watching your favorite Netflix show. Ordinarily costing $900, you can buy it at the moment for $830, saving you $70 on the normal price. It’s a great time to invest in a high-end Android smartphone.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations