Amazon is selling the Pixel 6a for $329, and it’s just unbelievably good

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Google’s latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, are now on the shelf. Packing upgraded innards and fresh looks without a price hike, these phones are arguably the most compelling Android flagships out there. But if there’s a phone that should be on your shopping wishlist as we head into the holiday season, it should be the Pixel 6a.

Amazon is selling the Google sub-flagship at an irresistible asking price of just $329 as part of its Prime Early Access sale. The device originally hit the shelves at $450, and even with that price tag, it was a terrific value for the money. It easily undercut the likes of the iPhones and Samsung’s A-series mid-rangers by offering compelling hardware and clean software.

The back of the Google Pixel 6a. It's a close-up shot focusing on the phone's rear camera bar.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

With over $120 savings on the table courtesy of Amazon, there is little reason to go on a research spree for the best phone under $400 phone at the moment. If you’re torn about the net value that is on the offer here, let me break it down for you in a few lines.

The true budget flagship

The Pixel 6a stands out from the crowd of budget phones with a distinct design, and its white trim brings back the charm of the ‘Panda’ Pixel 2 series phones. More importantly, if you prefer compact phones, the Google Pixel 6a is one of the few choices out there.

On the front is an OLED panel of satisfactory quality that delivers punchy colors and adequate viewing angles. And despite the modest 60Hz refresh rate, it feels snappy. Plus, with Android 13, there are plenty of customization options to give the screen its own unique identity.

The Google Pixel 6a. We see the back of the phone as it's laying on top a piece of wood.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Powering the phone is Google’s Tensor chip, which delivers flagship-tier performance. The Pixel 6a blazes past even the most demanding games with ease. If it were not for the budget-grade thermal hardware and small-ish battery, the Pixel 6a would be downright the best phone for playing mobile games in the $400 ballpark.

Google has paired the powerful hardware with the purest form of Android with a healthy bunch of exclusive features in tow. Plus, five years of assured software updates and regular Pixel feature drops that add new tricks are an added incentive that no Android phone can offer.

However, the best part about the phone is the camera performance. The pair of 12-megapixel cameras at the back produce sharp pictures with natural colors, a beautiful depth effect, and stunning edge separation. Plus, when it comes to low-light photography, the Pixel 6a punches far above its weight class.

Someone holding the Google Pixel 6a. The display is on and showing the lock screen.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

There are a few shortcomings, but for an asking price of $329, the Google Pixel 6a makes far fewer compromises than any other phone out there. Unless you want to get a taste of Apple’s ecosystem on a budget with the iPhone SE , it is hard to recommend any other phone except the Pixel 6a.

In a nutshell, the Google Pixel 6a is as good as a phone can get for less than $350. You can read more about it in our in-depth review and check out its gaming pedigree in our analysis.

