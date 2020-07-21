This 55-inch Hisense 4K TV is a steal at only $300 while stock lasts

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals for summer 2020, especially as we’re seeing better and better pieces on QLED and OLED TVs. But some deals just stand out. Like this one, a 55-inch Hisense H65 4K TV for $300 at Best Buy. That’s $60 off, down from $360. With 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), Google Assistant compatibility, and terrific sound quality, this is an amazing TV that won’t break the bank.

Perhaps you’re building your first home entertainment system, or perhaps you’d like to upgrade from an older, not-so-flat flatscreen, or just want to upsize. In any case, $260 is a great price to pay for an everyday 55-inch screen for your home theater system in your apartment or living room. It’s slightly bigger than your average 50-inch screen, which adds some wow factor without taking over the entire space.

As the price might indicate, there are screens out there with tinier bezels, and more advanced technology, but that doesn’t mean that this Hisense H65 4K TV is any kind of slouch. It has HDR to make sure that your resolution is at its tightest, showing off the crispiest version of every shade, as well as the brightest colors. In terms of your old 1080p HDTV, what we’re talking about here is literally four times the pixels: Those are some crisp clear images coming your way. It also carries support for HDR formats, so that all your favorite older content will look just as beautiful and precise when imported on to the Hisense H65 4K TV’s screen.

It also comes ready to plug and play into your existing home theater setup. The Hisense H65 4K TV features Bluetooth functionality for easy connection to soundbars and external speakers. If your TV is flying solo, that’s no problem; it has DTS Virtual X sound that’s impressive on its own. Once you’re watching, the built-in Android TV platform — familiar to many smartphone users — is there to help browse, surf, and play. There’s easy access to the Play store, which is really the doorway to a media universe that includes Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Disney + and all your favorites. This is a phenomenal, no-nonsense TV to lean back with and watch your favorite shows without having to adjust a million bells and whistles. It’s a chiller.

Which isn’t to say it doesn’t come ready to work for you. If you’re a gamer, or just want a larger screen to expand your laptop, there are three HDMI ports ready to be put to work. There’s also Google Assistant built in, ensuring you can dim the lights, make it warmer or colder, or send yourself reminders, all through your television.

More than any before, this may be the summer of TV, and we’ve put together a list of 4K TV deals to help you enjoy it. If you’re looking on the affordable end of things, it’s hard to find a better deal than a Hisense H65 4K TV for $300.

