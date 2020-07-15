Most of us (if not everyone) envision a massive 75-inch 4K TV in the center of our home entertainment space. Unfortunately, TVs that huge tend to cost a small fortune. Not anymore. We’ve scoured Best Buy and Dell and found these 75-inch ultra-high-definition 4K TVs that are on sale for $950 or less. Hurry and get the Hisense H65 Series, LG UM6970, and Samsung NU6080 4K TVs today while they’re still discounted.

75-inch Hisense H65 Series 4K TV – $750, was $1,000

If your primary concerns in finding a new television are HDR format support with 4K resolution at the cheapest possible price, then Hisense is a good place to start. One of the brand’s most modestly priced 4K TV offerings, the H65 Series, offers all of these plus a host of other near-premium features. It has Google Assistant and Bluetooth built-in, excellent response time and low input lag, user-friendly Android TV interface, and most importantly, a very satisfactory picture performance. You can purchase a 75-inch unit of the Hisense H65 Series right now at Best Buy for just $750 instead of $1,000 — a huge $250 off.

This TV’s 75-inch 2,160p Ultra HD display is sharply detailed with deep uniform blacks and good color balance. And with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support combined with DTS Virtual: X technology, expect a nearly theater-quality experience every time you turn this TV on. Its response time is quite fast and input lag is very low, making this TV perfect for gaming. We didn’t encounter any issues when using Android TV on the Hisense H65. It’s simple, uncluttered, and fairly easy to navigate, with all the popular channels and streaming apps readily available. What’s more, this TV is Bluetooth compatible so it lets you connect a compatible soundbar, speakers, or stereo components wirelessly. Lastly, Google Assistant integration allows you to search any content, fire up your favorite playlist, or get answers about weather, traffic, and sports scores through voice command.

75-inch Samsung NU6080 4K TV – $800, was $850

The Samsung NU6080 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you.

This TV’s standard edge-lit LCD display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6080’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. The input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming. Samsung’s SmartThings TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem. But unlike Tizen, Samsung’s other smart TV interface that’s reserved for its more expensive models, the NU6080 lacks voice assistant integration. You can, however, connect it to a separate Alexa device if you want to.

If you need a solid, budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6080 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance left us a bit wanting, but at just $800 (down from $850) at Best Buy for a massive 75-inch unit, it’s very hard to resist.

75-inch LG UM6970 4K TV — $949, was $1,099

The 75-inch LG UM6970 is a terrific all-rounder that’s stunning for movies, TV shows, and games, featuring a 4K Upscale Engine processor that transforms HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution for even more immersive and crisp details.

The UM6970’s 4K LCD display is packed with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) which works with LG’s own Active HDR to make each shot sharper and more dynamic, and as realistic as possible. Furthermore, advanced color mapping and coloring enhancing technology ensures that colors are accurate and remain vibrant at all times. The contrasts could use some work, though, and the display could definitely be brighter, but these drawbacks don’t ruin the overall viewing experience. This TV runs with LG’s Artificial Intelligence-driven WebOS smart software, which acts as a portal to all the leading streaming services. The interface is fast, responsive, and well-organized, with easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps and channels both online and broadcast. And with voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant integrated, you can opt for hands-free control and content search. LG’s astonishing Magic Remote is compatible with this TV, but unfortunately, it requires a separate purchase.

If the LG UM6970 doesn’t compare with LG’s premium OLED screen; nevertheless, its picture quality is pretty good and its relatively affordable price won’t burn a hole in your bank account. Get a 75-inch unit for $949 at Dell, a cool $56 off its normal retail price.

Looking for more? Visit our Deals hub for more 4K TV deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations