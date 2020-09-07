3 TV deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

Don’t miss the chance to upgrade to 4K on the cheap with this year’s Labor Day sales. Best Buy currently has amazing offers on Hisense, Samsung, and LG 4K TVs, reaching up to $120 off of their standard price tags. The models listed below differ in size, features, and price, so you can choose the perfect match for your preference and budget.

55-inch Hisense H6570G 4K TV — $280, was $400

The Hisense H6570G is proof that you don’t need to shell out a lot of cash to enjoy a 4K cinematic experience in your home. This unit impressively combines amazing picture technologies and smart functionalities for a modest price of less than $300. It can transform current content to 4K Ultra HD-level quality, delivering crisp details, consistent blacks, and rich, balanced colors coupled with low input lag and fairly fast response time. Aside from the mesmerizing visuals, you’ll also get to enjoy immersive audio, thanks to the DTS Virtual X technology.

Searching for your favorite entertainment is a breeze with this Hisense 4K TV. The Android interface is simple to navigate and includes popular streaming channels and apps. With Bluetooth compatibility, it’s also easy to hook it up to a speaker, soundbar, or stereo system. What’s more, it has a voice remote and built-in Google Assistant so you can control it with just your voice.

65-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV — $500, was $550

Another great option for those looking for a budget 4K TV is the Samsung TU7000. For only $500 for the 65-inch variant, this model comes packed with everything you would want in a 4K TV. It uses the Crystal Processor 4K, a fast chipset that can automatically upscale content into marvelous 4K. There’s also the Crystal display tech and high dynamic range (HDR) support which are responsible for fine-tuning the colors so they appear natural and vivid. Games, sports, and other fast-action sequences are also shown smoothly and with minimal blur, courtesy of the Game Enhancer and Motion Rate 120.

The TU7000 runs on Samsung’s proprietary Tizen operating system which provides access to next-generation apps and ushers in loads of improvements that elevate the watching experience. The Universal Guide has also been tossed in, a very convenient program guide that combines your favorite content from different devices in one menu.

70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV — $580, was $650

Grace your living room setup with the LG UN7070. For a sale price of $580, you’re getting a huge 4K screen that delivers both in picture quality and smart functionalities. This model comes equipped with a quad-core processor that guarantees images, action, and color are at their best when transferred from source to screen. It also carries Active HDR, so trust that HDR formats like HDR10 and HLG are optimized to be displayed with crisp details and realistic colors.

With the LG UN7070, there’s no need to navigate through a complicated menu. The webOS platform makes it easy to find top shows and get customized recommendations. Streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video are also readily accessible, along with more than 180 IP streaming channels. Other nice features you’ll surely love include compatibility with voice assistants Google Assistant and Alexa and Apple devices (through Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit).

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

