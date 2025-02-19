Hubble’s SkyHy monthly contact lenses are here, just $5 per eye per month

Table of Contents Table of Contents Same SkyHy Quality, More Value Why SkyHy Monthly Might Be Your Next Go-To How It Works — Simple as 1, 2, 3: Why People Are Making the Switch Should You Try SkyHy Monthly?

Still running to the store for contacts or shelling out a small fortune lenses that barely last a day? Time for an upgrade. Offering premium eyecare at an affordable price, Hubble, known for its accessibility, has just launched SkyHy Monthly. It’s a cost-effective alternative to their popular SkyHy Daily lenses. And the best part? They’re offering their lowest monthly lens cost ever: just $5 per eye per month for the first six months. After that, it’s still a steal at about $8 per eye per month.

So, what makes SkyHy Monthly worth a look?

Same SkyHy Quality, More Value

SkyHy Monthly has all the great features of SkyHy Daily — great breathability, all-day comfort, and premium performance — in a reusable design that saves you more in the long run. You get a practical solution without sacrificing the comfort your eyes deserve.

Why SkyHy Monthly Might Be Your Next Go-To

Budget-Friendly: Starting at just $5 per eye per month for six months — that’s less than your daily coffee run.

Maximum Comfort: Designed for all-day wear without the dryness and irritation some lenses cause.

Flexible Subscriptions: You control the schedule. Easily adjust quantities or pause deliveries with ease.

How It Works — Simple as 1, 2, 3:

Sign up on Hubble’s website. Hubble contacts your eye doctor to confirm your prescription. Your lenses ship straight to your door within 5 to 10 business days.

From there, your subscription runs on autopilot. Need more lenses or want to change delivery dates? No problem, you’re in control.

Why People Are Making the Switch

Hubble has sold over 400 million lenses and is fast becoming the standard for low-cost, premium contacts. They go beyond lenses, too. Hubble also sells prescription sunglasses and stylish regular frames. It’s a one-stop shop for affordable eye care without the fuss.

Should You Try SkyHy Monthly?

If you want premium contacts without the high price tag, SkyHy Monthly is worth trying out. Their flexible subscription and budget-friendly pricing make them hard to pass up. The no-hassle policy allows you to send your order back if you don’t see the value and your can cancel your subscription at any time,

Ready to give your eyes (and wallet) a break? Tap over to Hubble and see if SkyHy Monthly lenses are the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.

