This 58-inch 4K TV is only $350 for Black Friday 2021

Shopping for 58-inch TV Black Friday deals isn’t an easy task — there are lots of deals out there, and it can be tough to find the right one for you. Luckily, we’ve discovered a 58-inch 4K TV on sale at Best Buy for only $350, which is a savings of $230. This Insignia TV is an LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, and it can be yours if you act quickly. So, if you’re in the market for a new smart TV, or you’re doing some holiday shopping for that special someone, this is the deal for you. And be sure to check out the other best Black Friday deals we’ve found so far.

Today’s best 58-inch TV Black Friday deal

This 4K Ultra HD TV from Insignia has a 58-inch screen and is equipped with DTS Studio Sound to create a realistic and immersive viewing experience. With the ability to access live over-the-air channels, stream your favorites, and control it all with your voice, ask Alexa to search for titles, launch apps, and more. Featuring HDR10 4K, you can view movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD with high dynamic range. The Alexa Voice Remote lets you control your entertainment with your voice, including switching inputs. You can also manage parental controls, block content based on program ratings or entire channels, and unlock it with a simple PIN.

This Fire TV allows you to watch thousands of shows and movies with access to Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, ESPN+, Disney+, Paramount+, Sling TV, and more. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC, which sends the audio directly from the HDMI jack to whatever sound system you have set up and thus eliminates the need for extra cables. With hookups for game counsel, speakers, Blu-ray players, and more, this TV will accommodate all of the accessories you need. The LED lighting and screen are long-lasting and deliver a wide range of colors and contrast for an excellent viewing experience. The TV is wall mountable and supports Apple AirPlay.

Why Buy:

Large Ultra HD 4K LED display

Voice-controlled remote

Easy to manage parental controls

Watch live TV or stream

Should you shop this 58-inch TV Black Friday Deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

With savings of over $200 on this Insignia TV, you may not want to wait until Cyber Monday for this deal. Cyber Monday is usually a mashup of the best Black Friday deals, but sometimes the products sell out before Cyber Monday. Also, sometimes you won’t see as significant a discount on Cyber Monday as you do on Black Friday. If you’ve been looking for a new Smart TV, there is no need to wait. If by some chance this deal makes it to Cyber Monday and is a offered for a lower price, you can always cancel your order or return the one you already received, so you don’t miss out on the savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

