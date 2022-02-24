Grab a 50-inch TV for $300 and get a free Amazon Echo

Once you start watching movies in Ultra HD, it’s hard to go back to standard-definition TV. So if you’re looking to finally make the switch to 4K, you should try to get the best bang for your buck possible. Fortunately, there are some fantastic 4K TV deals happening right now at Best Buy. You can pick up this stunning 50-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV for just $300, which is a whopping $100 off the regular price of $400. Not only do you get a 25% discount, but Best Buy is including an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker worth $40 for free in every purchase! You won’t find Amazon Echo deals better than this anywhere else.

While it’s not one of the best TVs with cutting-edge technology, this Insignia F30 TV has all of the essential features you need to get fully immersed in your favorite movies and shows. The 4K 50-inch panel is impressive to look at, with exceptional details thanks to the great pixel density. If you’re watching anything that’s not in 4K, this TV has an internal engine that intelligently upscales it to Ultra HD. The Insignia F30 also supports a high dynamic range through HDR and HDR10, a rare feature for TVs in this price range. That means deep blacks, bright whites, and excellent overall contrast. If your living room doesn’t have an audio system yet, the dual-speaker setup with DTS studio sound is more than good enough for content consumption. Alternatively, you can easily pair this with a soundbar or sound system through HDMI ARC.

The Insignia F30 comes with plenty of ways to access the content you want. It’s equipped with Amazon Fire TV out of the box, which gives you access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. You can keep it connected to the internet through Wi-Fi or the ethernet port on the back. The F30 also supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa, so you can discover new shows with just the sound of your voice. This TV also has Apple AirPlay, which lets you cast videos, photos, or music seamlessly from any Apple device.

There’s no better 4K TV deal if you’re on a tight budget than this 50-inch Insignia 4K TV. Right now, you can get it at Best Buy for a 25% discount, bringing down the price to just $300. That’s a rock-bottom price already, and you’ll even get a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker! If you’re ready to upgrade your home theater setup, hit the Buy Now button below before this deal expires.

