Grab these awesome AirPods alternatives for only $40

Apple’s AirPods are undeniably a fan favorite in the realm of wireless earbuds, but they also come with a fairly steep price tag. If you’re looking for an alternative that won’t break the bank, look no further than JBL Free II headphones. While these earbuds were originally priced at $100, Super Shop has them on sale right now for $46, but that’s not all. If you use coupon code DTJBLF at checkout, you’ll save even more bringing the total price down to only $40! If you’re doing the math, that’s a savings of $60 or 60% off!

BUY NOW

We have seen our fair share of excellent headphone deals in our day, so we know a good one when it comes around, and this JBL deal is definitely worth your consideration. The JBL Free II headphones bring you JBL Signature Sound in a wireless, easy-to-use package. With JBL Free II, you can take calls, listen to music, stream your favorite shows and movies, and maintain your active lifestyle. The JBL Free II feature 24 hours of total battery life; 6 hours of continuous listening on your headphones, and then another 18 hours of power from the charging case.

JBL Free II headphones pair with your device as soon as you pop open the charging case, and can be used independently of one another in mono or stereo mode, saving battery life. They come with three different sizes of ear tips so you can be sure that your fit will be snug at secure. Best of all, their IPX4-certified design means that they are sweatproof and water resistant, so you never have to worry about wearing them during intense workouts and long runs.

It’s almost time to go back to school, so while you’re busy checking out this awesome HP Chromebook deal or some of the best Apple deals, you’re going to want to make sure you grab a pair of high-quality headphones to pair with your brand-new laptop. Don’t miss the chance to pick up these JBL Free II headphones for only $40, because 60% off is a deal that doesn’t happen too often.

BUY NOW

Editors' Recommendations