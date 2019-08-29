The Labor Day weekend sale is still days away, but we’re already seeing multiple 4K TV discounts floating around. One spectacular deal we spotted is for the latest model of the LG 65-inch 8 Series 4K NanoCell TV (SM8600). Usually $1,500, a whopping 34% discount on Walmart slashes its price down to just $997. You may also want to check out this deal on the 55-inch variant in case you’re looking for a smaller screen.
If you find $997 a little too steep in one purchase, Walmart has the solution. The retail giant teamed up with financing company Affirm, providing customers the option to spread that amount over a 12-month period, which totals to a healthier payment of $98 per month.
There are a lot of excellent 4K TVs popping up recently, but what makes the SM8600 stand out from the competition is its NanoCell technology. This cutting-edge screen tech uses tiny particles to enhance picture quality. By combining Nano Color and Nano Accuracy, the TV is able to deliver greater color accuracy with a spectrum of more than a billion stunning and rich colors.
The 8 series is powered by the innovative a7 Gen 2 processor focused on boosting content in terms of image, action, and color. LG also integrated Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to completely transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. These advanced technologies work together to ensure elevated picture and sound quality for a more lifelike experience in every scene. Deep black levels and natural contrast are also sustained, all thanks to the TV’s local backlight dimming feature. And with the TruMotion 240’s native refresh rate of 120Hz, all fast-moving content is displayed smoothly, clearly, and with minimal blur.
A genius TV, this LG unit comes with an A.I. technology called ThinQ to make controls and searches easier. It has built-in Google Assistant and Alexa as well which are useful for controlling the TV as well as other connected devices. What’s more, there’s an included magic remote control that supports Voice Search capabilities and intuitive content selection.
Enjoy your favorite entertainment in vibrant visuals and resonant audio with the LG 65-inch 8 Series 4K NanoCell TV (SM8600). You can order it today on Walmart at a discounted price of $997 for Labor Day.
