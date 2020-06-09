Want to treat dad to a shiny new 4K TV this Father’s Day? You’re in luck — we’ve found three must-have LG and Samsung 4K TVs in the bargain bin. Like any 4K TV deals, though, they’re selling fast, so you’ll need to order today if you want them to arrive in time for the big day.

50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV — $400, was $430

Our list starts strong with the Samsung 8 Series 4K TV, a budget-friendly option for those who don’t need anything too grand. It measures 50 inches diagonally, allowing it to fit in most entertainment hubs with room to spare. While its visual breadth isn’t as expansive as the other offerings on our list, it provides a clear enough image that doesn’t pull any punches. The 3,840 x 2,160 resolution pumps out excellent motion picture quality that doesn’t suffer from any pixelation even if upscaled.

Its HDR 10+ support transforms applicable content into amazingly detailed works of art with enriched and saturated colors. While HDR 10+ itself is still relatively commercially rare, it’s still worth having in the long run. The Samsung 8 Series’ affordability, however, does come at a price. The color variation range is a bit limited, causing some hues to appear grayer than intended while similarly colored areas appear somewhat distorted because of this. This shouldn’t ruin your viewing experience by too much though if you only need ultra-high resolution in exchange for deep contrasts. The 8 Series does use a VA display, meaning that viewing angles are also somewhat limited, forcing you to position yourself in front of the screen if you don’t want to miss out on what’s playing. If you won’t be watching at an angle though, then this shouldn’t be an issue. Thankfully, the 8 Series works well even in totally black rooms — where other TVs would have black unlit sections of the TV shining unusually bright — for uninterrupted immersion. The Dolby Digital Plus speakers also pump out above-average beats, so you won’t need an external sound system to enjoy your shows.

The TV is handled by Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which comes with a plethora of streaming services to cater to your every entertainment whim, with options like HBO, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a built-in virtual assistant, but it does work with Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant if you already have them set up at home for voice-automated convenience. For offline connectivity, it has three HDMI and two USB 2.0 ports. If you want a good 4K TV without breaking the bank, then you can check out the Samsung 8 Series on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $400, down from $430.

65-inch LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV — $500, was $550

Up next is the LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV, a personal favorite for some of us here at Digital Trends for its capacity to perform well in just about every field worth noting without breaking a $500 budget ceiling. The screen comes in at 65 inches diagonally, so for only $100 more than the Samsung 8 Series, you can get a significantly larger display with improved visual quality while still sharing the same 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. With a built-in 4K upscaler, you can even enjoy your 1080p content as if it was natively 4K.

You can enjoy both HDR 10 and HLG video formats with the UM6900, taking the picture quality up a couple of notches with accurate and precise colors and fully visible detail work. Not only that, but the UM6900 also has LG’s Active HDR technology that automatically adjusts each shot-by-shot sequence for a fully remastered multimedia experience. As the UM6900 features an IPS display, both the TV’s color gamut and viewing angles are expanded. This means that color accuracy is greatly improved, and you can view the TV while seated anywhere you want without your view being hampered by desaturation. One downside to the TV though is that it suffers in well-lit or excessively dark rooms, so it might appear darker and less visible if the ambient light overpowers the TV’s output while appearing bright gray in pure-black rooms. As long as you keep the environment at relatively low-light levels without hitting either extreme, then this shouldn’t be a problem. The DTS-HD speakers are good for general viewing purposes, but a dedicated sound system wouldn’t hurt.

For its platform, the UM6900 uses WebOS for your ease of use. An expansive catalog of readily available content is also provided for your viewing pleasure, with all-time favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney+ to name a few. For greater convenience, the UM6900 is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, so you can use Siri to gain access to the TV’s features and manipulate it as you see fit. Finally, there are three HDMI and two USB 2.0 ports for offline devices, so you never have to depend on internet availability to enjoy yourself. If you’re interested in a well-rounded 4K TV that hits the value sweet spot, you can find the LG UM6900 Series on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $500, down from $550.

75-inch</b></h2> <h2><b>LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV</b></h2> <h2><b> — $899, was $1,099

The last option on our list is the LG UM6970PUB Series 4K TV. Apart from a few key differences, it’s essentially the same as the UM6900 mentioned above, with mostly the same specs. The biggest difference is the size, coming in at a 75-inch diagonal measure over the former’s 65-inch display, allowing it to cover an even wider field of view for greater visual cinematic breadth. If you want the closest option to a true home theater experience, then this is definitely the one you want.

HDR 10 and HLG content are both supported, so you can enjoy your favorite applicable movies and TV shows in greater detail and augmented color vibrancy. This, of course, includes live sports broadcasts, so you can watch all your favorite athletes as if you were watching them in person. LG’s 4K Active HDR technology also digitally enhances each unique frame as opposed to the entire length for fully elevated output that brings the best out of everything you watch. Because the UM6970 utilizes an IPS display, you get the pleasure of enjoying eye-catching colors that are accurate to the director’s vision. You don’t need to worry about not getting a good view of the screen when seated at an angle either. With 180-degree viewing angles, you can get the best seat in the house wherever you want. Unfortunately, the UM6970 does share the same setbacks as the UM6900. This means that in excessively bright or dark rooms, it suffers from visual discrepancies and output weakness, that is, not being bright enough in well-lit environments and not dark enough for unlit rooms, respectively. This is simple to fix though by maintaining a steady light level. Otherwise, it’s easy enough to adjust to after long-term exposure. The DTS-HD speakers, like the UM6900, are good, but you can always take it a step further with a soundbar.

The WebOS platform comes with its own streaming services for you to pick and choose from, with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney+ among the ranks. The greatest selling point of the UM6970 is that it has LG’s ThinQ A.I. technology. This means that the TV comes pre-built with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can command the TV with your voice without needing a separate smart home device. You do need to separately purchase LG’s Magic Remote for it to work, but this is a small price to pay considering everything it offers. Lastly, for connectivity, it has three HDMI and two USB 2.0 ports. If you want a large 4K TV with built-in voice recognition, you can find the LG UM6970PUB on Dell’s site where it’s on sale for $200 less at just $899.

