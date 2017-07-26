Logitech’s Pop Home Switch Starter Pack makes controlling your smart home easy

Open your smart home to everyone who lives there with this Logitech Pop Home Switch Starter Pack, which is currently 21 percent off on Amazon. These smart home switches free you from app-only control so you can use smart home devices with just the push of a switch.

The smart switches control multiple smart home devices wirelessly, allowing anyone in the home to use them. Turn individual and groups of smart lights on or off, or preset brightness, warmth, and color levels with just the press of a button.

The system works with Philips Hue, LIFX, Insteon, and Lutron lighting, and can control music, locks, and more. The smart system also works with Sonos, Smarthings plugs and dimmers, WeMo, August locks with August Connect, and various remotes including the Harmony Pro, Harmony Elite, Harmony Companion, Harmony Hub, and other hub-based Harmony remotes.

The system also allows you to program each switch with up to three custom commands, providing more convenience and control. This means you can set three different home experiences per switch and control multiple smart home devices with one switch press, creating what Logitech calls “Recipes.” If you have a compatible Harmony hub-based remote (sold separately), you can also start and end Harmony one-touch activities such as “watch TV” or “Listen to Music.”

The smart home system has a simple setup that uses the free Pop mobile app. The system works with Bluetooth smart technology, and is compatible with any iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 9 or higher or any Android smartphone running Android 4.4 or higher. Simply download the Logitech Pop mobile app for iOS or Android, and you’re good to go.

To install it, just put Pop Home Switches on walls, nightstands, or wherever you want smart home control. The switches have a clean stick-on design, and because the system is wireless, there are virtually no installation hassles. This starter kit includes two switches and a Wi-Fi bridge and is easily expandable to more rooms when you purchase additional Pop Add-On Home Switches, which are available in various colors.

The Logitech Pop Home Switch Starter Pack normally retails for $100 but is currently discounted to $79 on Amazon, saving you $21 (21 percent).

