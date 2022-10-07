It doesn’t matter whether you live in a house, an apartment, a cabin, or even an RV, your property is important, and no one likes their personal security challenged. One of the better ways to make sure everything stays safe is to install a reliable home security system, which allows you to keep an eye on everything locally and sometimes remotely. Unfortunately, home security doesn’t come cheap, especially if you want coverage for your entire property. Either way, you could always go with one of the big-name providers, or you can set up your own system. If the latter sounds right for you, Lorex has you covered, and it’s offering some excellent deals right now, which we recommend you at least consider!

Right now, you can save 10% on the new Lorex Fusion 4K 16-channel security system, with eight wired and eight Wi-Fi cameras, plus smart lighting support! Normally $1,350, you can grab it for $1,215 when you use coupon code NEWARRIVALS10 at checkout. The Lorex 4K spotlight indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi and security camera with smart lighting is also 10% off when you use the same code (NEWARRIVALS10), dropping the price down to $207, from $230. That coupon code and the deals are valid until October 31, so take advantage now if you’re interested. Otherwise, keep reading to learn a little more about Lorex’s security solutions and what they have to offer.

For full coverage, go with the Lorex Fusion 16-channel security system — $1,215, was $1,350

Big property or not, if you want absolute coverage you’re going to need a solution that has lots of eyes — lots of cameras, in other words. The Lorex Fusion 16-channel security system includes eight wired and eight Wi-Fi channels, all of which connect to the NVR hub. That hub offers free local and built-in storage, with a 2TB hard drive, so your recordings always remain safe, private, and accessible when you need them most — you won’t get locked out because you’re missing a cloud subscription or something similar. The system provides user-friendly navigation, with complete access to remote viewing through your mobile device via the Lorex Home app. So, if you’re not a tech pro, you don’t have to worry — you should still have an easy time reviewing your security footage and monitoring your home. You can choose between four and eight cameras total to be included with the system initially, and you can always add more later.

The cameras feature a wide field of view, which means they can see a lot, and in full 4K resolution for crystal-clear recording and coverage. They also feature a customizable light ring on the outside, and you can change the color just like a smart bulb. Want a red or purple ring? No problem! Real-time alerts keep you in the know like when a package is delivered, when someone’s lurking around, or just anything out of the ordinary is happening. Superior color night vision ensures you can always see what’s going on even in low-light conditions. Finally, the NVR system or hub syncs up with other smart home devices, like Alexa and Google Assistant, for example. You could watch your camera feed by downloading the Apple TV Lorex app version if you wanted. Basically, there’s a lot to love about this system, and it offers some expensive coverage opportunities.

For spot coverage, go with the Lorex 4K spotlight indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi and security camera — $207, was $230

Available in a single or double pack, the 4K spotlight camera can be used indoors and out, and functions as both a camera and a spotlight with smart security lighting. Install it facing your backyard, for example, and when it’s triggered by someone or something moving around, the lights will turn on. A customizable light bar allows you to swap between 16.7 million color combinations too, to have a glow in green, red, purple, or whatever color you want. The motion-activated security system sends you alerts when something happens as well, right to your phone through the Lorex Home app. It comes with a 32GB microSD card for local storage to boot, so all recordings are kept private and they’re always accessible.

A built-in microphone and speaker support two-way communication so you can talk to anyone on the other side of the camera feed. Smart home compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant add to the features list, allowing you to use hands-free controls to interact with and control the system. For example, you can tell Alexa to show you the live feed for connected cameras. It comes with all of the installation hardware needed to get it placed, whether that’s high up on a wall outside or mounted somewhere discreet inside. It’s an excellent solution if you want to keep an eye on your home, make your property more secure, or get a powerful light installed somewhere on your property to scare off potential intruders.

Editors' Recommendations