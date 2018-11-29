Digital Trends
Deals

The premium Master & Dynamic MH40 headphones are on sale for $200

Lucas Coll
By

There’s no question that high-end head-fi is expensive, but if you’re a dedicated audiophile (or just someone who wears headphones a lot throughout the day), then you know it’s worth it to invest in a solid pair of premium cans. Think about it: You likely spend more time wearing headphones than you do driving your car every day, so why not treat your ears to something that sounds great and will last for years or even decades?

The Master & Dynamic MH40 are one such pair of high-end over-ear headphones, and they’re on sale right now, letting you score a set from Amazon for $200 – half of their original retail price. Master & Dynamic MH40 headphonesThe MH40’s quality is apparent at first glance, with the sleek leather and metal design showing off the superior materials and old-school aesthetic that sets these apart from the ocean of black headphones on the market today.

The frame and headband of the Master & Dynamic MH40 headphones are made of steel and aluminum – no creaky, crack-prone plastic to be found here – culminating in a durable, attractive, and lightweight build. The plush memory foam earcups and headband are also enclosed in genuine cowhide and lambskin leather for a premium look and feel. The headphones are comfortable on the ears and built to last for decades.

For sound, the Master & Dynamic MH40 headphones pack two beefy 45mm neodymium magnet drivers, and connect to your devices via a woven 3.5mm cable. This detachable cable features an in-line remote and omni-directional microphone for taking calls, while the ear cups have a handy mute button that lets you instantly silence media playback when you need to without having to use your device.

The Master & Dynamic MH40 headphones carry a steep retail price tag of $400, which is understandably more than most of us are willing to pay. Now, however, the price has dropped to a much more reasonable $200 (50 percent off MSRP and around $50-100 off of their “street” price), which is a solid deal on a pair of high-end headphones in this class.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find audio deals and much more on our curated Cyber Week deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need
Bang & Olufsen Black Friday
Deals

Bang & Olufsen Black Friday sale: Save up to $100 on headphones and speakers

Bang & Olufsen is a lesser-known maker of high-end audio tech, and through Cyber Monday a handful of its great headphones and speakers are on sale. These Black Friday deals take as much as $XX/XX percent off some new wireless audio devices.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Tile Mate holiday deals
Deals

Never lose keys again: Tile Mate trackers are up to 50% off for the holidays

Need to keep tabs on your stuff? Tile makes some of the best Bluetooth item trackers, and the keychain-sized Tile Mate is one of our favorites. Through the entire holiday season, Tile is offering its Mate item tracker for as much as 65…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart ninja professional blender deal smooth
Deals

This Walmart deal gets you a Ninja Professional blender for just $45

Unless you're constantly making margaritas and smoothies, you really shouldn't be spending hundreds of dollars on a fancy Vitamix blender. Especially when you can get this Ninja Professional blender for just $45 at Walmart right now!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart black friday
Deals

Best Walmart Cyber Week Deals keep on rolling out with more TVs and laptops

Walmart is getting in on the Cyber Monday action with offers on iPhones, gaming consoles, gaming accessories, and lots of other technology items that will be available throughout the day.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
cyber week deals digital trends monday 2018 feature
Deals

Best Cyber Week deals: Echo devices, 4K TVs, and iPads are still on sale

Cyber Week is still going strong, and we've found the best deals. If you missed your chance to save big on Cyber Monday, we've found the deepest discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watches, and outdoor gear.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Apple, Bose, and more

We dove deep into the latest savings from the retail giant and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. Find Apple iPads, Bose headphones, 4K TVs, Roombas, and more with the best Cyber Week deals for Thursday, November 29.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
home gym fitness gear deals walmart yoga
Deals

Build your own home gym with discounted fitness gear from Walmart

A home gym is an easy way to squeeze in a workout in your own time. With just a few pieces of equipment you can build your own home gym. If you're ready to invest in your fitness goals, start with these discounted items from Walmart.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Deals

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals are still available

Looking for a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? We have the best extended Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums, and upright vacuums. Check out our collection of Cyber week vacuum deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
iRobot Roomba
Deals

The 10 best robot vacuum deals you can grab before Cyber Week ends

We've found the best discounts on robot vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. These Cyber Week robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $170 on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals extended

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins