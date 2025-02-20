 Skip to main content
Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition E-Bike: High-Octane Performance on Two Wheels

By
Mercedes City Edition 750.
Mercedes

Yet another example of, “the best or nothing,” the Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition e-bike will make your day. This is no ordinary commuter e-bike – it’s an adrenaline machine packed with premium design and raw power. Whether you’re zipping around city streets or enjoying a winding country road, wherever you ride you will be in command. And if that is not enough for you, with the purchase of the City Edition 750, you’ll get a free Bluetooth Smart Helmet – a $400 value – because you should not have to sacrifice looks for safety.

Unleash the Power: Performance Meets Precision

Under the hood…errr frame…the City Edition e-bike houses a 750W motor that powers you to speeds of up to 28 mph with pedal assist. Need an extra push? When necessary, the throttle assist engages allowing you to cruise effortlessly. They’ve even provided four riding modes::

  • COMFORT – Ideal for conserving energy on longer rides.
  • SPORT – A balanced mix of power and efficiency.
  • SPORT PLUS – More muscle for those demanding climbs and sprints.
  • RACE – Maximum performance for when you need full-throttle power.

Aesthetics & Aerodynamics: Designed to Turn Heads

The Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition isn’t defined by mere raw power – it’s a masterpiece of engineering. Inspired by racing aerodynamics, profiled tube shapes increase stiffness and improve ride quality. It’s built on a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, finished in Mercedes-AMG F1 Silver – an absolute stand out in a sea of mundane commuter bikes. It may not be possible to have your cake and eat it too, but you can enjoy both speed and style.

Ride with Confidence: Control & Safety Features

Speed without control is nothing, and this bike delivers precision handling with Shimano CUES 9-speed drivetrain and Tektro 2-piston calipers. These massive 203mm slotted disc rotors give you confidence at high speed and in difficult conditions.

The handlebar-integrated 5.5-inch full-color display puts everything at your fingertips – speed, battery level, and helmet controls – allowing you to stay in command at all times. No more fumbling with several gadgets while on the move.

Exclusive Deal: Free Bluetooth Smart Helmet ($400 Value)

Mercedes Bluetooth helmet.
Mercedes

Buy the City Edition 750 now and get a free premium Bluetooth Smart Helmet. This helmet goes beyond protection – it works with your ride for hands-free communication and real-time connectivity. Whether you’re navigating the urban jungle or heading out for a weekend ride, this deal keeps you safe without sacrificing style.

Final Lap: You Need This E-Bike

The Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition e-bike makes a statement about performance, precision, and premium design. Don’t settle for ordinary. Get yours today and experience e-biking at its best.

Ready to own the road? Secure your City Edition 750 now and ride like a champion.

