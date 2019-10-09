Amazon cuts a mouthwatering 24% off this 4-quart Ninja air fryer

Fried foods are super tasty, but you have to be careful because eating too much will eventually take a toll on your body. That’s because fried foods are typically coated in batter, which tends to absorb even more fat. A great way to lessen your fat intake is by cooking with an air fryer. Air fryers use little to no oil at all, so you can still enjoy perfectly crispy snacks minus the guilt. A great option is the Ninja air fryer, which is currently available on Amazon for a cool 24% off. Start eating worry-free for just $99 instead of $129.

The Ninja Air Fryer has a 4-quart capacity that makes it ideal for families of three to five people. Easily cook two pounds of fries in one go. It is powered by a 1,550-watt motor base and features a one-touch control panel that’s easy to operate. You can manually set up the cooking time and temperature or choose any of the four cooking presets: The standard air fryer setting, roast setting, dehydration setting, and reheat setting. Air fry your food to achieve that crispy golden crunch without having to put too much oil. You can roast vegetables and meats in a matter of minutes. Reheating leftovers also takes no time at all with this air fryer. Finally, the dehydration function allows you to make jerky without having to add too much salt and sugar, unlike commercially available ones. You can also make dried fruits and veggie chips with this function.

The basket and the grill plate of this air fryer are coated with a nonstick ceramic coating that will not scratch and doesn’t have any of the harmful chemicals that are typically found in Teflon. A light spritz of oil every time you cook will help maintain the nonstick coating for a long time.

This air fryer does not vent hot air through the bottom, unlike most air fryers. This means you can safely place it on your countertop without having to worry that it will cause discoloration, or worse, weaken its very structure. Lastly, all detachable parts, including the basket, crisper plate, and multilayer rack are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

The Ninja Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that lets you cook meals and snacks the healthier way. In fact, Amazon customers were so impressed with it that they gave it a near-perfect 4.8-out-of-5 stars rating. They praised it for its fast cooking time, easy cleanup, and affordable price. A few warned though that it can get really hot during cooking time so make sure that there’s enough ventilation and that nothing flammable near it. Order your own Ninja Air Fryer for just $99 on Amazon today.

