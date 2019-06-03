Share

NutriBullet and Ninja have been known to make some of the best blenders on the market for whipping up smoothies and otherwise prepping and puréeing. Smoothies are an easy and great-tasting way to get the all the fresh fruits and veggies we need into our diets. Not only do they make healthy and delicious drinks, but they can help encourage you to lose weight, fight and prevent disease, promote a healthy immune system, and relieve joint pain. But with so many blenders on the market, it can be a challenge to find the right one. To help you out, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the top NutriBullet and Ninja blenders available at Walmart, and on sale, too.

The NutriBullet System

The NutriBullet System uses a powerful 600 watt motor and extractor blades. By working together, this helps break down seeds, stems, and the skin of vegetables and fruits, so you can get more nutrition. Using the NutriBullet System is easy. All you have to do is add your favorite fruits, vegetables, and boosts, which can include various nuts or seeds. By adding water or juice, all of the ingredients turn into a delicious smoothie or protein shake. Even if you’re constantly on the go, it only takes a few seconds to make a smoothie, making this blender a great addition to your kitchen.

For $50, this blender comes with everything you need to make a smoothie. If you have used the NutriBullet System in the past, but feel you need something a little more powerful, there’s also the NutriBullet Pro 900 Series B blender available on sale for $79 at Walmart, saving you $50 off the regular price of $129.

The Magic Bullet Blender

Just like the NutriBullet blender, the Magic Bullet is ideal for making smoothies. The Magic Bullet can also do everything from blend to grind and chop. This helps you prepare delicious dips like salsa or hummus, spaghetti sauce, or milkshakes. The Magic Bullet 11-piece set is the perfect option for large families or those who enjoy having company.

Originally, the Magic Bullet cost $50, but is now on sale for $30 at Walmart, saving you $20.

Nutri Ninja Blender with Auto IQ Technology

Ninja is another company that makes solid blenders. The Ninja Nutrient Extraction blender features Auto IQ technology so that it can act as an assistant and do all of the hard work for you, saving you time. With a 1,000 watt motor, the blades can crush everything from whole vegetables and fruits, to ice, and all different types of seeds. Compared to NutriBullet, Ninja makes more expensive blenders. However, the Nutri Ninja blender with Auto IQ is on sale at Walmart for $69, saving you $70. It’s quite a bargain if you’re looking for a single-serve blender.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated best tech deals page.

Follow @dealsDT