Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart whips up great deals on NutriBullet and Ninja personal smoothie blenders

Karen Tumbokon
By

NutriBullet and Ninja have been known to make some of the best blenders on the market for whipping up smoothies and otherwise prepping and puréeing. Smoothies are an easy and great-tasting way to get the all the fresh fruits and veggies we need into our diets. Not only do they make healthy and delicious drinks, but they can help encourage you to lose weight, fight and prevent disease, promote a healthy immune system, and relieve joint pain. But with so many blenders on the market, it can be a challenge to find the right one. To help you out, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the top NutriBullet and Ninja blenders available at Walmart, and on sale, too.

The NutriBullet System

nutribullet and ninja blenders on sale at walmart nutri bullet blender
NutriBullet

The NutriBullet System uses a powerful 600 watt motor and extractor blades. By working together, this helps break down seeds, stems, and the skin of vegetables and fruits, so you can get more nutrition. Using the NutriBullet System is easy. All you have to do is add your favorite fruits, vegetables, and boosts, which can include various nuts or seeds. By adding water or juice, all of the ingredients turn into a delicious smoothie or protein shake. Even if you’re constantly on the go, it only takes a few seconds to make a smoothie, making this blender a great addition to your kitchen.

For $50, this blender comes with everything you need to make a smoothie. If you have used the NutriBullet System in the past, but feel you need something a little more powerful, there’s also the NutriBullet Pro 900 Series B blender available on sale for $79 at Walmart, saving you $50 off the regular price of $129.

The Magic Bullet Blender

best black friday blender deals ninja and nutribullet magic bullet
Magic Bullet

Just like the NutriBullet blender, the Magic Bullet is ideal for making smoothies. The Magic Bullet can also do everything from blend to grind and chop. This helps you prepare delicious dips like salsa or hummus, spaghetti sauce, or milkshakes. The Magic Bullet 11-piece set is the perfect option for large families or those who enjoy having company.

Originally, the Magic Bullet cost $50, but is now on sale for $30 at Walmart, saving you $20.

Nutri Ninja Blender with Auto IQ Technology

nutribullet and ninja blenders on sale at walmart blender
Ninja

Ninja is another company that makes solid blenders. The Ninja Nutrient Extraction blender features Auto IQ technology so that it can act as an assistant and do all of the hard work for you, saving you time. With a 1,000 watt motor, the blades can crush everything from whole vegetables and fruits, to ice, and all different types of seeds. Compared to NutriBullet, Ninja makes more expensive blenders. However, the Nutri Ninja blender with Auto IQ is on sale at Walmart for $69, saving you $70.  It’s quite a bargain if you’re looking for a single-serve blender.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
small home appliance deals nespressio inissia titan
Smart Home

Amazon cuts the price on this De’Longhi espresso and coffee machine by $64

Amazon slashed the price of Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for today's 24-hour sale. This compact single-serve espresso and coffee maker operates automatically. This barista-grade espresso machine is a stunning bargain.
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Deals

Walmart chops $80 off price of Apple Watch Series 3 GPS and Cellular models

Still deciding about whether to own a wearable? Now is the right time to get one, as prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches have dropped. The GPS and Cellular models are now both $80 off at Walmart.
Posted By Gerald Guerrero
best tech under $100
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Samsung Gear VR headset by a whopping 30%

Are you looking for an affordable piece of gear to transform your gaming and movie-watching experience? Amazon is offering the Samsung Gear VR with Controller (2017) at a 30% discount. Normally $130, it is now just $92.
Posted By Gerald Guerrero
Galaxy S9
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet 27% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone

In the market for a feature-packed smartphone that’s pocket-friendly and light on your wallet? Now you can snag one for yourself, as Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) from $600 to $438.
Posted By Alan Francisco
Logitech G910 Orion Spark
Deals

This Logitech G910 mechanical gaming keyboard gets an $80 price cut on NewEgg

Looking to buy a gaming keyboard for your PC? The Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard is currently being offered on NewEgg at an awesome 44% discount. Originally $180, it is now available for $100.
Posted By Alan Francisco
sharp 4k tv deal 55 inch lc 55lbu591u best buy
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV than this one

You don't need to have a big budget to score a fantastic deal on a plus-size 4K TV. Take this 55-inch Sharp as an example. Walmart has knocked $150 off its regular price — and that's not something you see every day.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon best tech deals 5 31 2017 tp link ac1200 wi fi range extender with gigabit ethernet port cover
Computing

Amazon is dropping prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders

As you add Wi-Fi-connected devices to your home, Wi-Fi range extenders provide an effective solution to wireless network dead spots. Amazon dropped the prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders, with models for various Wi-Fi signal problems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio 4k tv deal 65 inch d65x g4 walmart banner
Deals

Walmart drops a fantastic deal on this awesome 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

The NBA Finals have begun, so there's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV. Rather, there's never been a better time to upgrade to a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV, which is on sale right now from Walmart for $500, down from $700.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best iphone deals iphones open box
Apple

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
tp link touch p5 sale amazon
Computing

TP-Link’s Touch P5 touchscreen router is on sale at Amazon for 60% off

The process of setting up your router can be a real pain in the you-know-where, but TP-Link has a solution: put a touch-screen on the router itself. It's called the Touch P5, and this AC1900 router is currently on sale at Amazon for 60% off…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
Smart Home

Ring’s Floodlight Cam motion-activated outdoor security camera gets a price cut

Home security with local management and remote access is one of the primary applications for smart home ecosystems. NewEgg dropped the price on the Ring Floodlight Cam, one of the best-known highly integrated smart home security devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ufc fight night stockholm on espn plus 153
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Smith on ESPN Plus

UFC Fight Night 153 is headed to Stockholm, with Sweden native Alexander Gustafsson facing American Anthony Smith this Saturday. If you want to watch it online, then here's how to start your ESPN Plus trial so you can stream it for free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon shatters price for best selling instant pot duo plus pressure cooker mini 1
Smart Home

Amazon halves price of bestselling Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker

Amazon shattered the price of its bestselling Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker, taking almost half off the $100 list price. This one-day deal is for the 3-quart mini version of the DUO Plus model, the perfect size for 1 or 2 people.
Posted By Bruce Brown