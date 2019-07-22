Deals

Headed to an outdoor escapade? These camping sets are discounted on Walmart

Erica Katherina
By

Preparing for a camping trip can be a daunting task. From the tent and sleeping pads down to the pillows, chairs, and lanterns, you need to make sure you have the essentials for a comfortable and convenient campsite. If you don’t want to go through the stressful and time-consuming process of buying each one separately, you might want to consider purchasing a complete camping set. Walmart currently has solid deals on Ozark Trail’s 22-piece and 28-piece camping combo sets. Everything is in one large carryall bag, so you don’t have to worry about leaving anything behind.

OZARK TRAIL 22-PIECE CAMPING COMBO SET — $60 OFF

ozark trail camping sets walmart deal 22 piece combo set

This camping set comes with a free-standing tent that can be set up in just five minutes, meaning less time for assembly and more time for adventure. Its interior is spacious enough for one queen-sized air mattress or four people. You can opt to remove the rainfly for added ventilation or to look at the stars through the tent’s mesh walls. Also included are sleeping bags, pillows, and foam sleeping pads for a cozy sleep; and gear loft and electrical port for organization and connectivity.

There are two folding camp chairs that are perfect for when you want to lounge with nature or sit around the campfire. If you’re exploring the area, you can use the lantern (batteries not included) or the dry bags to keep your gear dry and protected.

This Ozark Trail 22-Piece camping combo set normally rings in for $149, but Walmart has made it even more affordable for only $89. Order this bundle today while in stock.

The set includes a four-person tent, gear loft, eight steel tent stakes, two sleeping bags, two pillows, two foam sleeping pads, two chairs, two dry bags, lantern, and a carryall bag.

OZARK TRAIL 28-PIECE PREMIUM CAMPING COMBO SET — $80 OFF

ozark trail camping sets walmart deal 28 piece premium combo set

If you need something that can accommodate a larger group of people, check out this camping set. This premium bundle comes with an easy-to-assemble tent that can fit two queen-sized air mattresses or six people comfortably. Similar to the 22-piece set, it also has sleeping bags, pillows, and foam sleeping pads for a comfortable snooze; dry bags with roll-top closure for securing your things; a gear loft and electrical port for organization and connectivity; folding camp chairs with mesh cup holders; a LED lantern; and a removable rainfly.

Ozark Trail included a battery-powered fan in this premium set to ensure comfort during the warmer climates. There is also a media pocket for additional storage, two quick-dry microfiber towels, and a six-compartment backpack that you can use for hiking.

With a variety of convenient equipment and paraphernalia, you can’t go wrong with the Ozark Trail 28-Piece Premium Camping Combo Set. Get yours today on Walmart for only $149 instead of $229.

The set includes a six-person tent, gear loft, media pocket, nine tent stakes, two sleeping bags, two pillows, two foam sleeping pads, two chairs, two dry bags, two camp towels, lantern, tent fan with light, backpack, and a carryall bag.

