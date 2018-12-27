Digital Trends
REI’s end-of-year sale saves you 50 percent off the best backpacks and more

Jenifer Calle
REI is your one-stop shop for all the best outdoor gear to take on your next backpacking adventure. And now that the holidays are over, it’s finally time to turn around and treat yourself. If you have some extra holiday cash to burn, our favorite outdoors merchant is offering an excellent end-of-year sale with discounts on backpacks, jackets, cycling, sleeping bags, and more. You can also save up to 50 percent off on new markdowns from the REI Outlet on brands such as The North Face and Columbia, but hurry because this sale only lasts until January 1.

Men and Women’s Backpacks

Shop some of the best backpacks and enjoy half-off discounts for a limited time while supplies last. These lightweight backpacks will help you climb all the canyons, mountains, and adventurous trails on your bucket list.

Osprey – Pandion Pack – $70 (originally $140)

Men’s Deuter Aircontact 75 + 10 Pack – $180 (originally $300 and available online only)

Men’s Osprey Skarab 32 Hydration Pack – 2.5 Liters – $ 72 (originally $120)

Women’s Osprey Skimmer 30 Hydration Pack – 2.5 Liters – $72 (originally $120)

Men and Women’s Jackets

Now that winter’s officially here it’s time to layer up and prepare for the cold. These heavyweight jackets will help you take on the harsh cold conditions on your next trail.

Men’s – The North Face – Reactor Jacket –  $32 (originally $65)

Men’s Columbia – Titan Frost Fleece Jacket – $70 (originally $140)

Women’s – The North Face – Ventrix Insulated Hoodie – $110 (originally $220)

Women’s – The North Face – Apex Flex GTX Insulated Jacket – $149 (originally $299)

Men and Women’s Cycling Gear

Bern -Brentwood Bike Helmet – $35 (originally $70)

Men’s Pearl Izumi – MTB Barrier Bike Jacket – $40 (originally $80)

Women’s – Showers Pass – Alpine Bike Jersey – $62 (originally $125)

Sleeping Bags and Pads

Select cozy sleeping bags and sizable air beds and save up to 50 percent off.

ALPS Mountaineering – Rechargeable Pump Air Bed – Queen – $60 (originally $120)

Women’s – Mountain Hardwear – Laminina Z Flame 21 Long Sleeping Bag – $99 (originally $199)

ALPS Mountaineering – Altitude +30 Sleeping Bag – $80 (originally $160)

If you’re planning to spend some time outdoors next year now is the perfect time to take advantage of some great hiking and camping gear.

