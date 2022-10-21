3 tech deals you need to shop today: 70-inch TV for $450 and more

If you’re on the hunt for tech deals, don’t worry because there’s no shortage of options from retailers like Amazon, Dell, and Walmart. You may be overwhelmed by all the choices though, so to help you find the perfect offer if you’re planning to give a gift to a techie — even if it’s for yourself — here are some of the best deals that you can shop right now.

Improve your home security with the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is down to $160 from Amazon after a $40 discount to its original price of $200, or invest in a reliable laptop with the Dell Inspiron 15, which is down to $280 from Dell after a $50 discount to its original price of $330. For an incredible boost to your home theater setup, Walmart has slashed the price of the onn. 70-inch 4K TV by $100, lowering its price to $448 from its sticker price of $548. These tech deals may disappear at any moment though, so don’t waste any time if at least one of them catches your eye — finalize your purchase right away.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $160, was $200

Get peace of mind with the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which will let you see, hear, and speak to anybody outside your front door through your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You’ll receive a notification when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers its motion sensors, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa on compatible Amazon Echo devices. The third-generation video doorbell offers improved motion detection and privacy zones compared to the Ring Video Doorbell 2, plus dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s simple to install, with the option to use it with its rechargeable battery pack or connect it with doorbell wires. between the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, the latter is our recommended choice if you’re going for Ring doorbell deals because it’s easy to use and maintain, and it offers better overall value for its price.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $280, was $330

Some laptop deals may still be beyond your budget, but with the Dell Inspiron 15, you’ll be getting a reliable machine at an affordable price. It’s powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605, and 4GB of RAM — a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops, but good enough for dealing with basic tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and watching streaming content. The laptop comes with a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, so you can start using it as soon as it boots up, and a 15.6-inch HD display with Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces blue light emissions that can cause eye strain. The Dell Inspiron 15 also features a lift hinge that raises the laptop at a more comfortable typing angle, so your hands won’t get tired over long working hours.

onn. 70-inch 4K TV — $448, was $548

Gone are the days when 70-inch TV deals will set you back at least $1,000, as cheaper options like the onn. 70-inch 4K TV are now available. This TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution brings out lifelike colors and sharp details from your favorite shows and movies, and it’s got a 60Hz refresh rate, which our 4K TV buying guide says is the number of individual frames per second that it can display. The onn. 70-inch 4K TV runs on the Roku TV platform, which grants quick access to all the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and makes the TV compatible with smart home systems. For added convenience, you can use the Roku mobile app to navigate the TV’s menus, and to issue voice commands for functions like searching for content and controlling playback.

