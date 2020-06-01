These LG, Samsung, TCL 4K TVs are in the sale bin and ready to ship today

Looking for a snazzy new 4K TV for dad this coming Father’s Day? Take a look at our curated selection of 4K TV deals that all fit well under a $500 budget, and relish your dad’s million-dollar smile. The Samsung 8 Series, TCL P6500 Series, and LG UM6900PUA Series have all been discounted with delivery in time for the big day, so don’t wait to get your hands on these fine deals for a fine man.

50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV — $400, was $430

For the frugal-minded who want the best bang for their buck, the Samsung 8 Series is a no-frills option that has everything you could ever need in a 4K TV. The large 50-inch display can easily transform any regular living room into a full-blown entertainment hub where you can watch all your favorite sports programs and news channels in stunning 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. It’s not so large that it struggles to fit in most TV hubs, but it isn’t so compact that it’s impossible to watch, either.

The Samsung 8 Series supports HDR 10+ content, which as of now is still relatively limited compared to other HDR video formats, pioneered mainly by Samsung, but it is easily one of the most visually dynamic HDR options available, providing good color quality and an incredible contrast ratio. Because it uses a VA display, the 8 Series pumps out powerfully deep contrasts, but it struggles to reach total darkness in completely blackened rooms, and the picture can’t get bright enough to combat well-lit environments either. Additionally, the viewing angles are somewhat limited, causing the output to suffer from desaturation when looked at from an angle. However, neither of these issues should be a deal-breaker if you only need a high definition display and don’t watch from an angle anyway. One saving grace of the Samsung 8 Series are its Dolby Digital Plus speakers that provide crystal-clear audio, even without a soundbar.

It uses the Samsung Smart TV platform for its menus, which is easy enough to navigate, and it comes with various streaming services to keep you entertained. Some of these include favorites like HBO, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. It doesn’t have a built-in virtual assistant, but it is compatible if you already have Alexa, Bixby, or Google Assistant set up at home for voice-automated convenience. Lastly, the 8 Series has three HDMI and two USB 2.0 inputs for offline connectivity. If you’re interested in an affordable 4K TV with specs that belie its price, you can find the Samsung 8 Series on Best Buy where it’s currently discounted at $400 from $430.

BUY NOW

If you want something a little more robust and can afford to cough up an extra $50 for improved picture quality that picks up where the Samsung 8 Series falls flat, the TCL P6500 Series is what you’re looking for. It’s marginally larger than the previous offering on our list, so it shouldn’t struggle to fit in most entertainment hubs, and it provides a wider breadth for more expansive viewing in Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

For viewing HDR content, the TCL P6500 Series has HDR 10 compatibility for an enhanced viewing experience that’s significantly more commercially available than some other HDR formats. As with all TCL-brand TVs, the P6500 also uses a VA display that augments the contrast ratio even further for an intense contrast ratio that brings motion pictures to life on-screen. Coupled with local micro dimming technology, the TCL P6500 dishes out a breathtakingly wide spectrum of colors with Vantablack-esque shadows even in totally unlit rooms. Unfortunately, it can’t get very bright in well-lit rooms and its viewing angles are quite constrictive, forcing you to position yourself directly in front of the TV if you don’t want to miss out. This shouldn’t be a problem though if you aren’t watching against the sun or at an unorthodox angle. To compensate for this, the P6500 uses Dolby surround sound speakers to complement its full-bodied colors and contrasts with exceptional sound quality.

For its platform, it uses a Linux OS with streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. It doesn’t have any built-in virtual assistants though, so you’ll have to stick with the old-fashioned remote control — or you could opt to use TCL’s proprietary T-cast feature to shift all the functionalities of a remote to your mobile device. This way, you can enjoy your movies and TV shows both from your TV and your phone, so you aren’t limited to where your TV is to enjoy its online content. To seal the deal, its offline connectivity is covered by three HDMI ports and two USB ports for any local devices you might want to connect to. If you’re interested in a high-quality midrange 4K TV with excellent picture output, you can check out the TCL P6500 4K TV on B&H Photo where it’s discounted at $450 from $545.

BUY NOW

65-inch LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV — $500, was $550

If you want to maximize your $500 budget with an excellent 4K TV worth more than its price suggests, the LG UM6900PUA Series should be right up your alley. It’s a noticeable increase in size from the TCL P6500 with its 65-inch (diagonal) display, providing an even wider visual range for you to enjoy, being one of the largest screens in 2,160p resolution that you can get without going above $500.

The UM6900PUA has both HDR 10 and HLG compatibility, so whether you’re watching pre-recorded media or live (pay-per-view) broadcasts, they’re automatically enhanced with colors that pop off-screen and complementary deep contrasts. With LG’s Active HDR technology, you can enjoy just about any applicable content with each pixel digitally augmented in each frame-by-frame shot for consistently superb visual quality. The LG UM6900PUA is also the only 4K TV on our list to feature an IPS display. With this, you can enjoy lifelike color accuracy and the widest viewing angles available, allowing you to view the TV from any angle without the image degrading from desaturation. This makes it an ideal TV, especially for large groups like families and friends. However, although it’s an IPS display, it struggles to get bright enough to combat direct lighting. This should be easy enough to fix though. The sound quality isn’t bad either. Its DTS-HD speakers provide a heart-pumping bass and full tones to complete the audio-visual package.

The WebOS smart platform provided comes with menus that are easy enough to navigate, and it also has a myriad of streaming services for you to indulge, like the ever-popular Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. Additionally, the UM6900PUA is compatible with Apple HomeKit, so you can add this TV to your list of connected devices for full access to all its features straight from your mobile device. For local device connectivity, it comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports, so you won’t ever have to juggle input cables. If you want the biggest TV on our list or need one to perfect your living room’s home theater, you can’t go wrong with the LG UM6900PUA. You can check it out on Best Buy where it’s currently discounted at $500, down $50 from its usual retail price of $550.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations