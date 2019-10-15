Amazon drops awesome deals on Samsung Galaxy A70 and A9 smartphones

For the longest time, Samsung and Apple have been battling it out in the eternal war for smartphone supremacy. Some even say that the South Korean tech giant is winning. Not on all fronts of course, but at least in terms of value for your money and to a certain extent, camera quality. Take the Samsung A-Series for example. This impressive line of midrange phones costs a fraction of the average iPhone and is outfitted with multiple rear lenses, making them extremely versatile photographic devices. Right now, the triple-camera Galaxy A70 and the quadruple-camera Galaxy A9 are available at cool discounted prices on Amazon.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A70 — $362 ($80 off)

The Samsung A70 looks almost exactly like the rest of the A-Series, with variations in material, display, and rear cameras. This phone’s back panel is made of plastic that gives off a cool iridescent sheen. While it looks good, it’s definitely a fingerprint magnet and not scratch-proof, so you’re better off purchasing a phone case to protect it. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display is stunning. Colors are vibrant, the blacks are inky-deep, and everything looks incredibly detailed. It isn’t as completely bezel-less as the Galaxy S10, but you won’t likely complain considering the phone’s much lower cost.

This phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor is frankly unresponsive. It usually won’t work during your first attempt. You’re better off using facial recognition to unlock it instead. Fortunately, its triple rear camera system is a delight. There’s a 32-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor that takes sharp and crisp high-resolution photographs, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera lens for breathtaking landscape shots, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth-sensing lens for blurred background portraits.

Powered by the Snapdragon 675, the Galaxy A70 is plenty snappy and quite adept at multitasking. This octa-core processor works with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Opening apps is fast, and you can even use this phone for playing graphically demanding games with hardly any glitch. Lastly, its 4,500mAh battery supports 25W fast charging and can easily get you through a full day. With light usage, you can even stretch the battery life to two days.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 has an impressive triple camera array, a bold and beautiful display, and an epic battery life. Despite the unresponsive fingerprint scanner, this is a fantastic phone that offers a premium experience at a very reasonable price. You can get a factory unlocked unit of the Galaxy A70 for a huge $88 off on Amazon. Instead of $450, shell out just $362. You can even get an additional $50 off instantly upon being approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, which brings the price all the way down to $312.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A70 — $370 ($80 off)

The Samsung Galaxy A9 has a lot going on for it. First is how incredible it looks. Its metal frame comes in three gradient colors: Caviar black, bubblegum pink, and lemonade blue. It measures 162.5 x 77 x 7.8mm, and with the 6.3-inch OLED panel, it’s one of Samsung’s more sizable phones, slightly bigger than the already large Galaxy Note 9. The bezels are narrow and the screen slightly curves around the corners and edges. There’s a finger scanner located at the back, right next to the camera element. The physical buttons including power and volume control are found on the right, while the A.I. button for Samsung’s virtual assistant, Bixby, is on the left.

To set itself apart from other phones, the Galaxy A9 comes with four rear cameras stacked vertically on top of each other — undoubtedly its main draw. The primary 24-megapixel camera is best for low-light conditions. The 8-megapixel camera right below it can capture in 120-degree wide-angle for glorious panoramic shots. There’s the 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera that gathers photographic data which it uses in Samsung’s Live Focus background blur mode. Finally, situated on the low end is a 10-megapixel telephoto lens that provides 2x optical zoom over the primary camera for close-up shots. To top it all off, there’s the front-facing 24-megapixel camera for taking pin-sharp selfies. The images the camera array takes are uniformly beautiful, vibrant, and richly detailed and exceeded our expectations.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 gives premium phone experience for a close-to-premium price. Get a factory unlocked unit of it for an awesome $80 off on Amazon: Pay just $370 instead of $450. To make the deal even sweeter you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price even lower to $320.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A70 and A9 can take awesome photos thanks to their multiple rear cameras. This makes them perfect for the Instagram-obsessed demographic. Get these excellent midtier phones on Amazon and save as much as $88.

