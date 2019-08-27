Score $100 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from Best Buy

Apple and Samsung may go head-to-head in almost every aspect in the tech industry but if you’re an Android fan loyal to Samsung, then it must not be any news to you that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was recently released. The steep $950 price tag may be expected but then again, why spend that much when there is a way to get the very same smartphone at a bargain? Instead, score $100 in savings on the latest 10th-generation flagship model from Best Buy.

Usually, only one Galaxy Note phone is added into the series per year, but Samsung is full of surprises with the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note Plus up for grabs at the same time. As you may have guessed, the Note 10 packs a smaller screen not only in comparison to the Note 10 Plus but also to its direct predecessor, the Note 9 making it the most compact Note phone to date. Not to worry for those fans of a massive screen, the Note 10 sports a 6.3-inch screen with the thinnest bezels you’d see on an Infinity display so you’ll likely appreciate more screen real estate. It is no stranger to the Dynamic AMOLED panel that’s HDR10+ certified so its resolution of 2,280 x 1,080, for 401 pixels per inch makes for a crisp, and stunning image quality.

The Galaxy Note series sets itself apart as it fine-tunes its design toward productivity but the Note 10 brings a little flare into the color spectrum. The Aura Glow, for that matter, seems most interesting as it reflects light in more ways you can possibly imagine. Powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and an 8GB RAM, you are assured of speedy performance and a fluid interface. The S Pen also has new tricks to show for as it is now responsive to air actions for taking photos. It also works well the AR Doodle app that enables you to transpose your drawings with the S Pen into real-life objects or faces.

If you’ve seen the Galaxy S10’s camera, then you can experience more of the same with minor improvements on the Note 10. There is no doubt of the versatility that comes with a triple-camera setup, the Note 10 may have the same variable aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) on the 12-megapixel main camera but it ups the ante with a wider aperture on its 12-megapixel telephoto lens to aid in low-light conditions and its 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is just as superb. The 10-megapixel selfie camera is housed in the punch hole and flaunts a narrower f/2.2 aperture with Night Mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is stellar on its own accord with a thinner and lighter build but not without a few setbacks. Much like the S10, it has a 3,500mAh battery which is 500mAh short on the Note 9, but it does juice up quite quickly with its 25-watt brick. Get yours for $850 instead of $950 from Best Buy.

Not quite within your budget? Get the best bargains on smartphones, Labor Day sales, and more from our curated list of deals.

