Best Buy knocks $200 off Samsung POWERbot R7040 robot vacuum — today only

Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum

Samsung’s robot vacuum motor is up to 20 times more powerful than traditional circular robot vacs, according to Samsung. The R7040’s sensors detect floor surface types and select the best amount of suction power to get the job done without using excess battery power unnecessarily. Extra-large wheels move easily between hard floors and carpeting and over obstacles like thresholds between rooms.

Most robot vacuums use rotating brushes to clean along the edges of walls and reach into corners. Samsung’s POWERbot R7040 has a unique hard rubber blade that extends to reach hard-to-clean perimeter areas in your rooms. The R7040 also uses multiple sensors and an internal camera to discover the optimal route to clean your rooms and avoid obstacles. The Visionary Mapping Plus feature also shows where the vacuum has cleaned on a coverage map.

The Samsung POWERbot R7040 runs for up to 60 minutes per battery charge and automatically returns to its docking/charging station when battery power gets low. After recharging, the Samsung returns and resumes cleaning where it left off, repeating this recharge-and-resume cycle until the floors in your home are completely clean.

The POWERbot R7040 connects to your home Wi-Fi network. You can control the robot vacuum’s features and schedule cleaning days and times with the included remote control or a downloadable mobile app. You can use the app to choose the suction levels, select spot, manual, or automatic cleaning modes, and set up daily or one-time schedules. In addition, you can also configure the robot vacuum to respond to basic start, stop, and return to charger voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Samsung POWERbot R7070 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner with unique edge-cleaning capabilities and Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility.

