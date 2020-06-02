  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy knocks $200 off Samsung POWERbot R7040 robot vacuum — today only

By

If you’re looking for a suggestion for a Father’s Day gift, Best Buy has a one-day sale on the Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum. You can save $200 on the powerful Samsung R7040, but act fast because this sale ends tonight at 11:59 PM CST.

Buy Now

Samsung’s robot vacuum motor is up to 20 times more powerful than traditional circular robot vacs, according to Samsung. The R7040’s sensors detect floor surface types and select the best amount of suction power to get the job done without using excess battery power unnecessarily. Extra-large wheels move easily between hard floors and carpeting and over obstacles like thresholds between rooms.

Most robot vacuums use rotating brushes to clean along the edges of walls and reach into corners. Samsung’s POWERbot R7040 has a unique hard rubber blade that extends to reach hard-to-clean perimeter areas in your rooms. The R7040 also uses multiple sensors and an internal camera to discover the optimal route to clean your rooms and avoid obstacles. The Visionary Mapping Plus feature also shows where the vacuum has cleaned on a coverage map.

The Samsung POWERbot R7040 runs for up to 60 minutes per battery charge and automatically returns to its docking/charging station when battery power gets low. After recharging, the Samsung returns and resumes cleaning where it left off, repeating this recharge-and-resume cycle until the floors in your home are completely clean.

The POWERbot R7040 connects to your home Wi-Fi network. You can control the robot vacuum’s features and schedule cleaning days and times with the included remote control or a downloadable mobile app. You can use the app to choose the suction levels, select spot, manual, or automatic cleaning modes, and set up daily or one-time schedules. In addition, you can also configure the robot vacuum to respond to basic start, stop, and return to charger voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Best Buy normally sells the Samsung POWERbot R7070 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum for $500 but reduced to price to just $300 for today’s Flash Sale. If you’re looking for a powerful robot vacuum cleaner with unique edge-cleaning capabilities and Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility, don’t delay. This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap lawn mower deals for June 2020

best lawn mower deals robomow robot

The best robot vacuum deals for June: Roomba, Eufy, Deebot, and Shark

Eufy, Ecovacs, Roomba robot vacuums on sale from only $160

irobot roomba e5 960 i7 plus robot vacuums amazon deals 2 768x768

Save $200 on the Roomba 890 robot vacuum at Best Buy — today only

Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

These are the best air purifier deals for June 2020

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Thermometers are sold out (almost) everywhere — here’s where to get one today

thermometer and sick person

These are the best cheap blender deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap dishwasher deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap humidifier deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap office chair deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap Apple TV deals and sales for June 2020

Apple TV Review

These are the best cheap pressure washer deals for June 2020

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy online: stream the movie for free

how to watch the guardians of galaxy online

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for June 2020