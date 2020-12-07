Cyber Week might be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the sales have stopped. Far from it. We’re still seeing fantastic discounts on all kinds of tech, from laptops and smart home appliances to headphone deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can save $40 on Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. They’re down to $339, from their regular retail price of $379. More than just ambient noise (which these headphones can tune out), those are the kinds of savings we like to hear about.

Bose is legendary for a reason. For generations, the American company has provided the utmost in home audio — from speakers to headphones. As we step into the truly wireless age, Bose has kept apace, making some of the best wireless headphones we’ve reviewed, including these noise canceling ones. The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 will quickly become your go-to headphones for work, play, and everyday.

Now that FaceTime and Zoom are such a huge part of our everyday life, these experiences can be enhanced by Bose’s adaptive microphone system, which permits some of the best voice pickup available, never mind for $339. Its six microphones isolate your voice during calls without picking up exterior chatter. Simultaneously, the brand’s noise-canceling technology has a feature that allows you to control how much ambient noise you’d like to allow into your sealed-off world. It’s great for calls, as well as for getting work done, no matter where you are. “There is no better headphones for taking phone calls,” our reviewer said.

As for sound quality, these headphones do not disappoint. They handle the highs and lows of music beautifully. And while they might not quite measure up, overall, to Sony’s WH-1000XM3 or Bose’s own QC 35 II, the audio placement is exacting, making it an amazing choice for watching TV or movies (or gaming).

Bose has made these headphones lighter than their predecessor, and more comfortable, too. They’ve reworked the earcups to give you an even better experience (they won’t squish your ears or make them too hot), and those are just the exterior features. Bose has configured these headphones to work with the Google Assistant and Alexa. There are touch controls as well, and they’re super simple to operate. The battery is another bonus. You’ll get up 20 hours of wireless battery life, giving you more than an entire day to enjoy these headphones before they’ll need some juice.

If you’re browsing noise-canceling headphones, especially if you use them for watching movies or shows, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 could be for you. Right now, at Best Buy, they’re down to $339, which means you can save $40 on the regular price of $379. It doesn’t get much better than that.

