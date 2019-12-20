Amazon cuts up to $170 off these Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones

Love music? If so, it’s important to own a great pair of headphones. One of the best makers of headphones in the world is Sennheiser. Admittedly, the German audio tech company isn’t the cheapest brand in the market, but you get what you pay for: Premium sound, exquisite design, and best-in-class audio features, especially noise canceling. If you want a premium pair of wireless cans that can virtually eliminate all sorts of ambient noise, the Sennheiser PXC 550 and HD1 are great options. Save up to $170 when you get these wireless noise-canceling headphones on Amazon today.

Sennheiser PX 550 — $200, was $350

The Sennheiser PXC 550 noise-canceling headphones are designed for maximum comfort and portability. The earpads are soft, have extra thick cushioning, and are ergonomically shaped to fit the ears snug and tight but won’t hurt with prolonged use. They have a tasteful black matte finish with silver details that look very dapper and businesslike. The earcups fold up for easy storage and they come with their own carrying case. At just around 8 ounces, these are relatively light for over-ear headphones.

The PXC 550 have touch controls on the right earcup alongside a few physical buttons. Swiping forward or backward skips songs, tapping engages play/pause, and swiping up or down controls volume. These headphones will automatically turn on once you put them on and shut down when you fold them flat. Though nifty, this feature is a little problematic as you might accidentally power them up while moving them about. The physical buttons include the Bluetooth toggle, a switch that cycles through noise-canceling settings, and another that rotates through a set of Dolby Pro Logic (DSP) modes. Thankfully, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack if you wish to listen to music wired.

During our tests, the PXC 550 proved to have the best noise cancellation of any Sennheiser model we’ve put on. Calling its noise-canceling technology NoiseGard, the PXC 550 have three levels of noise suppression (off, light, and heavy) and can smartly adapt to the level of noise in your surroundings. Whenever they detect a sudden loud sound, these headphones will automatically block it out.

When it comes to sound quality, the PXC 550 is one of the finest. These headphones offer rich but not overpowering basses, nicely detailed mids, and crystal-clear trebles. We listened to songs from many different genres, and they all sounded amazing. Lastly, when used wirelessly with ANC on, these headphones were able to last a pretty good 20 hours. If you’re going to use these wired (again with ANC on), you’ll be able to extend their battery life up to 30 hours.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 normally retail for $350, but right now you can get them on Amazon for a whopping $150 off. Shell out just $200 for these fantastic noise-canceling headphones. What’s more, if you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, you’ll get an additional $60 off, bringing the price further down to $140.

Sennheiser HD1 – $230, was $400

The Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones look suspiciously like the Momentum 2.0, and that’s because they’re literally the same thing. Sennheiser simply rebranded its bestselling headphones in the U.S., Canada, and Australia and gave them a different name. This device features Bluetooth connectivity which frees you from wires, but it can still be operated by cable using the 3.5mm jack. You can connect these headphones with two devices simultaneously, like your smartphone and computer. They’re capable of immediate pairing at the touch of a button and can accommodate up to eight devices in the pairing list.

These premium headphones look classically chic. They have an appealingly vintage style infused with modern minimalism we’re sure a lot of people will appreciate. The cans are designed with a hinge system that allows them to fold up for better portability. Their compact design allows for easy storage, and they come with their own soft case. These headphones have been ergonomically shaped to sit closer to your ears for less bass leakage. The earpads and earcups have leather-covered memory foam cushions that provide the utmost comfort even with long wear. They are large and effectively cover both ears, providing a physical level of noise reduction.

Speaking of noise reduction, the Sennheiser HD1 headphones feature the NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation. This technology virtually eliminates unwanted ambient sound which further enhances the audio experience. The headset has dual built-in microphones that are also capable of noise reduction. Sennheiser claims that the HD1 has a 22-hour battery life, which is pretty impressive and allows listening to music all day long.

When it comes to sound quality, the Sennheiser HD1 headphones are excellent. Even when ANC (active noise cancellation) is turned on, the resulting frequency doesn’t drown out or otherwise affect the audio quality. Music played still retained its richness, detail, and subtle nuances, and although it is “in-your-head” sounding, it isn’t too echoey.

The Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones boast premium looks and equally premium performance. In fact, we gave them an excellent rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our comprehensive review last 2017. Get this incredible pair of top-tier headphones for $230 instead of its usual price of $400. What’s more, with Amazon’s Rewards Visa card, you can get an additional $60 off instantly, bringing the price further down to $170.

