Amazon slashes $81 off the Sennheiser RS-175 RF Wireless Headphone System

Watching your favorite show on a big 4K TV screen can surely be satisfying, but if you’re the only one awake sometimes you have no choice but to give up surround sound and decrease the volume. Luckily, living in this tech-loving culture has provided us with a win-win solution with wireless headphones. Popping on a solid pair would not get in between you and an immersive viewing experience nor disrupt your housemates or neighbors.

Amazon has got just the deal that lets you in on a booming $81 discount on the Sennheiser RS-175 RF Wireless Headphone System which makes it available at just $199 instead of $280. You might even qualify to knock off another $50 on top of its sale price with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The RS 175 is not exactly compact with 4-inch tall and 2.5-inch thick earcups; however, you would likely experience a great deal of comfort as its bulk is due to its dense padding. The headband is likewise padded and is adjustable for a precise and snug fit, while its closed, “circumaural” design helps lessen background noise as much as it prevents sound from leaking even at high volumes. You can forget about being tethered to a device as most of the controls you’d need are readily accessible on headphones itself.

While Bluetooth headphones suit the purpose of portability, Sennheiser’s RF (Radio Frequency) series would be a better complement to an existing home entertainment system as it eliminates issues with syncing or latency. Wireless freedom is then achieved with a multipurpose base transmitter that is hard-wired to your TV or any other output device. In turn, you’re guaranteed a secure audio transmission with the RS-175 up to 100 meters.

Sennheiser has always been known for delivering supreme audio reproduction with a sound signature that generally stays well balanced and rich throughout the audio spectrum. The RS 175 lives up to that reputation with a frequency response 17-22,000 Hz, and you even have the option to fine tune it to your liking with Bass Boost or through select surround sound modes. You’ll feel at home whether you’re after a thumping bass or a livelier space-filling stereo sound.

The Sennheiser RS-175 RF Wireless Headphone System not only offers an interference-free sound but also supports both analog and audio inputs to allow you more versatility. Its rechargeable triple-A batteries can last 18 hours on a single charge, so running out of juice is hardly going to be the case since the TR175 base transmitter also functions as an easy charge-cradle, enabling you to simply leave it to hang and keep it charged up for the next bingeing session. Gear up for no less of a high-definition listening experience with this slick pair of headphones selling for $81 less on Amazon.

